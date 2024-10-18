The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Has A Welcome Surprise In The Back

In July 2024 — barely three months ago — Porsche fans across the U.S. were concerned after the company removed all instances of the Porsche 911 GT3 models from the company's website. A senior official from Porsche confirmed that the production run of the 911 GT3 had come to an end. Fast forward to today, and the company has just confirmed the launch of two new 2025 model year Porsche 911 GT3 models.

Advertisement

2025 is an important year as far as the Porsche 911 GT3 lineup is concerned. Having been around since 1999, 2025 marks the 25th year of the 911 GT3's existence. To mark this occasion, Porsche has — for the first time in the GT3's 25-year history — announced two different versions of the car simultaneously.

Porsche

Alongside the standard Porsche 911 GT3, the other model announced today is the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. The 2025 model year Porsche 911 GT3 models bring small but important upgrades to the table. A sizable chunk of the changes concerns the vehicle's weight, which the company has been able to reduce significantly, thanks to optimizations to various aspects of the car, ranging from lighter wheels to smaller batteries.

Advertisement

Porsche

Another new addition for the 2025 model year 911 GT3s is the option to go for the Weissach package, an option that was hitherto not available for the GT3. This package essentially optimizes the vehicle configuration for track use. However, the most interesting addition to the 911 GT3 Touring Edition is the option to add rear seats, making the car somewhat of a small family tourer. "Somewhat" being the operative word, mind: Porsche says rear seats were "a longstanding customer request" but the snug pair of low-slung buckets are probably only going to be usable for kids or very small adults.