Ferrari Reveals SF90 XX Stradale And Spider, But Good Luck Getting One

Today Ferrari let loose its two newest thoroughbreds from its XX program: the SF90 XX Stradale coupe, and SF90 XX Spider convertible. Both cars are the first street-legal XX models, with prior XX cars like the FXX-K EVO relegated to track duty only.

Neither car would be a true Ferrari if they weren't hyper exclusive. According to a Ferrari press release, Maranello will only produce 799 SF90 XXs and 599 SF90 XX Spiders, making it perhaps more common than say a Ferrari Enzo, but that's about it.

Given the fact that a "regular" (if you can say that) SF90 Stradale costs a grand total of $528,765, it's safe to say the XX version will be outside the budget of most people — unless you happen to own a few yachts and maybe a private island you're willing to part with.

Either way, Ferrari's new pair of street-legal track cars are something to behold if you manage to find a way into the driver's seat without getting arrested or excommunicated from the Ferrari community.