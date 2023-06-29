Ferrari Reveals SF90 XX Stradale And Spider, But Good Luck Getting One
Today Ferrari let loose its two newest thoroughbreds from its XX program: the SF90 XX Stradale coupe, and SF90 XX Spider convertible. Both cars are the first street-legal XX models, with prior XX cars like the FXX-K EVO relegated to track duty only.
Neither car would be a true Ferrari if they weren't hyper exclusive. According to a Ferrari press release, Maranello will only produce 799 SF90 XXs and 599 SF90 XX Spiders, making it perhaps more common than say a Ferrari Enzo, but that's about it.
Given the fact that a "regular" (if you can say that) SF90 Stradale costs a grand total of $528,765, it's safe to say the XX version will be outside the budget of most people — unless you happen to own a few yachts and maybe a private island you're willing to part with.
Either way, Ferrari's new pair of street-legal track cars are something to behold if you manage to find a way into the driver's seat without getting arrested or excommunicated from the Ferrari community.
Hyper exclusive, hyper fast
For starters, both cars are plug-in hybrids utilizing three electric motors that generate 229 horsepower. Thanks to the 7.9 kWh battery, the SF90 XX can travel a little over 15 miles in EV mode. It can also reach a top speed of 83 miles per hour without using any gas.
That's almost quaint compared to the car's full power. Its gas engine is a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 that, combined with the electric motors, churns out about 1,015 horsepower and can rocket the SF90 XX Stradale from a dead stop to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. The top speed is a brisk 198 miles per hour, and the convertible SF90 XX Spider carries the same specifications.
The SF90 XX features a giant wing for maximum track cred, but it's for more than just looking like a space ship; it generates 1,190 pounds of downforce when the car crests 155 miles per hour. That's pretty solidly planted, to say the least.
Given the badge and general race ready scowl of both cars, you know they are going to be lightweight. The hybrid system and battery adds on some pounds, but at 3,439 pounds for the SF90 XX Stradale and 3,659 pounds for the SF90 XX Spider, both cars are still freakishly light considering it's a PHEV that produces over 1,000 horsepower.