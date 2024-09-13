2024 Lamborghini Revuelto Review: The Price, Pace And Thirst Of A 1,000 Horse Hybrid

Last fall, Lamborghini flew me halfway across the planet to drive the Revuelto for the plug-in-hybrid supercar's global press launch held on track at Vallelunga, just north of Rome. As hilarious as a hybrid Lambo sounded then, that day roaring around a circuit proved just how much a trio of electric motors can contribute to one of the most incredible cars on the planet, in which I drove the very fastest I've ever managed—then or since—in a motorized vehicle (other than airplanes, obviously).

The Revuelto's wizardry that day wasn't so much about the top speeds, though, but more so in how light and nimble a 4,000-pound scalpel somehow handled the relatively tight and technical Vallelunga racecourse. Hope for the electrified future springs eternal, since that day, among the jaded automotive media. And not just at Lambo, either.

Now, almost a year later and after a few dozen customer Revueltos landed here in the United States, a loaner recently arrived for me to drive up from Los Angeles to Monterey Car Week and back. Finally, a chance to test whether those early inklings of greatness might prove out for a $600,000+ high-performance hybrid on public roads.