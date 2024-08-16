Lamborghini Temerario First Look: How Huracan's Hybrid Replacement Does The Astonishing

The prospect of a twin-turbocharged V8 that revs higher than the Revuelto's V12 blew my mind when the engine first broke cover last year. But the total output now also borders on Revuelto level, as today Lambo stepped up to report an even higher combined rating of 907 horsepower. The gas engine alone puts out 800 of those ponies, thanks to massive turbos that push up to 36.2 PSI of boost while the electric motors compensate for lower end shove. But how on earth can a turbocharged V8 support such stratospheric revving, I wondered.

"The enabler is the flat crankshaft," Mohr confirmed. "But the ratio between bore and stroke is very important. And you have to lighten all the things like the titanium con-rods. The second thing you have to do, and this is the most critical one, is to find a solution for your valvetrain."

"On this, we decided to use a standard finger-follower in a very stiff way. So we have a two-part cylinder head and the upper part, like in a race engine, is only the bracket. It's the carrier of the valvetrain to allow really stiff conditions together with a finger-follower."

Part of the challenge in developing an engine that revs so high involved maintenance concerns. Racing tech like finger-followers that can withstand up to 11,000 revs, for longevity's sake, required extra attention.

"You have to manage the mass of the valves, the stiffness of the springs, and the big challenge is to do something does not have a huge maintenance effort," Mohr explained. "You have to do it in a very smart way because the engine has a lifetime of maintenance. It's not that you get to make an adjustment of the valvetrain after some miles, you have to find a way to manage the actuation of the valvetrains."

On an display engine stand, Mohr pointed out some of the cams and gear locations, as well as a very short chain that controls the valvetrain. But using too many gears also creates too much noise for Lambo's luxury buyers, he said. And the vibrations from so much mass rotating so quickly requires even special connectors for accessories including the fuel pump, dry sump oiling system, and even the cam phasers.