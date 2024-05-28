The 2025 Porsche 911 GTS' Hybrid Engine Proves Electric Is The Future Of Sports Cars

The 2025 Porsche 911 is going electric — or at least the latest GTS is, with a new hybrid drivetrain that promises faster acceleration and more eagerness from a standing start. Nestled in among the gas-only Carrera, Turbo, and RS3 versions, the new 2025 911 Carrera GTS is Porsche's first road-going hybrid version of its iconic sports car. While EVs may be most associated with going green, though, the performance focus here should be enough to stop 911 enthusiasts from seeing red.

Outside there are design changes, though you might need to be a 911 enthusiast to spot them right away. LED Matrix headlamps are standard now, with Porsche integrating all the other lighting features into the same cluster; larger lower air intakes — with active air flaps on the GTS — are used, while the front ADAS sensors have been relocated to a more discreet location under the license plate mount.

Porsche

At the rear, a new trunk-spanning light bar adds PORSCHE badging, and there's a new grille and a variable rear spoiler. If you can't see the badges, the exhaust systems might be the big giveaway between model lines: the 911 Carrera GTS has a sport system as standard.