Lamborghini Is Done With The Huracan, Here's What We Know About Its Hybrid Successor

Lamborghini's Huracan supercar has been around since 2014 and although it's gone through a number of different special editions, including the off-road focused Sterrato, a few things have remained the same. It's the automaker's "entry-level" supercar since replacing the Gallardo and its V10 powerplant. In April, along with the announcement of the one-of-ten Huracan STJ, Lamborghini revealed that the Huracan line as a whole is going away at the end of the year and getting replaced by a hybrid model.

Hybrids are slowly beginning to take over Lamborghini's lineup, with the Revuelto supercar replacing the Aventador, and the Urus getting a plug-in variation. To be clear, that's not a bad thing, hybridization and electrification have many benefits over gas-powered cars, not the least of which is the increased torque from electric motors and generally quicker acceleration times. Ferrari, the company's arch-nemesis, has been riding the hybrid train for a while now.