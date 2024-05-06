Lamborghini Is Done With The Huracan, Here's What We Know About Its Hybrid Successor
Lamborghini's Huracan supercar has been around since 2014 and although it's gone through a number of different special editions, including the off-road focused Sterrato, a few things have remained the same. It's the automaker's "entry-level" supercar since replacing the Gallardo and its V10 powerplant. In April, along with the announcement of the one-of-ten Huracan STJ, Lamborghini revealed that the Huracan line as a whole is going away at the end of the year and getting replaced by a hybrid model.
Hybrids are slowly beginning to take over Lamborghini's lineup, with the Revuelto supercar replacing the Aventador, and the Urus getting a plug-in variation. To be clear, that's not a bad thing, hybridization and electrification have many benefits over gas-powered cars, not the least of which is the increased torque from electric motors and generally quicker acceleration times. Ferrari, the company's arch-nemesis, has been riding the hybrid train for a while now.
The next hybrid Lambo is still a mystery
Concrete information on the Huracan's eventual successor is hard to come by, but you can glean some important details by reading what Lamborghini has decided to indulge. First, it will almost definitely be named after a Spanish fighting bull, as with nearly every other Lamborghini. Next, it will likely be a plug-in hybrid like its big brother, the Revuelto. As for performance specifications, you can make some hypotheses based on the outgoing Huracan. The 0-60 time will likely be under three seconds due to the added grunt of electric motors, and the combined horsepower will probably be between 650 and 750, although no one would be surprised if it eclipses that. The current Huracan STJ makes 630 horsepower.
In typical Lamborghini fashion, nothing about the car will be typical. It will be an uber-fast carbon fiber electrified wedge with an insane price tag and even more insane styling. That's for sure, and that's what's most important. As for the specifics, those details will iron themselves out whenever Lamborghini decides to unleash its newest fighting bull into the world.