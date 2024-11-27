I Drove Rolls-Royce's Most Excessive Cars And It Made Me Feel Broke In The Best Way

Rolls-Royce is one of those brands: immediately recognizable as being almost completely unattainable by the vast majority of the population. Brands within this strata — which includes names like Patek Philipe and Gulfstream — have a clientele which leans more towards people with multiple Super Bowl rings or pop singles that have gone platinum, than people who saved up for 30 years to "buy themselves something nice." That's what Cadillac is for. Quite frankly, if someone has a Rolls-Royce, they probably aren't worried about silly things like price.

The chances of anyone who reads this going out to buy a $500,000 car based on an article online is vanishingly slim. I won't bore you with affordability metrics or buying advice. If you're within the demographic of people who can afford a Rolls, you likely have access to a team of people who make those kinds of decisions for you. For those of you with more mainstream budgets still curious about life behind the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy, I'm here to tell you what it's like to drive and experience not just any Rolls-Royce, but some of the newest and the most expensive.