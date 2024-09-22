5 Of The Most Famous Car Hood Ornaments In History

As far back as the 1920s, certain models of car have had distinctive hood ornaments. In the olden days, hood ornaments were used to cover up the jutting point of a car's radiator cap with something a little more chic and stylish, but after cars stopped using radiator caps, they became more of an opportunity for automotive brands to create their own distinctive vibe. These days, hood ornaments have largely been phased out, to the point that you typically only find a hood ornament on a high-end vehicle from one of the world's luxury brands. It's a small, yet poignant statement that your car and, by extension, you, have got both style and cash in spades.

For many luxury car brands, the distinctive hood ornaments can be even more iconic than the brand's actual logo. It makes sense; if you see a car driving out of a garage, sunlight glinting off the hood, that hood ornament is going to be the first thing you see, shining in the afternoon glow. If you see a certain kind of hood ornament, then right away you know that is one fancy set of wheels.