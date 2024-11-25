Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II First Drive: Polishing Near-Perfection

If the refresh the Cullinan received earlier in 2024 didn't give things away, Rolls-Royce is in the process of updating its lineup. Next on the list is the Ghost Series II, though the new mark from the British marque may not be the kind of overhaul you were expecting.

Given this is the biggest update Ghost has received since it dumped its original 7-Series underpinnings and went its own way a few years back, it comes as little surprise that Rolls-Royce has approached the process very carefully. Some of the original Ghost's few shortcomings are dealt with, the excessively customizable brand has somehow added more options, and a vehicle that already will open and close its own doors for you has found a few more quality of life features to add. Meanwhile, everything that made the Ghost a favorite of many Rolls-Royce aficionados seems to have been left well enough alone.

Clearly confident of its handiwork, Rolls-Royce invited SlashGear out to France to get behind the wheel of the new Ghost, and put it through its paces on cruelly narrow village roads, winding country lanes, and the odd breathtakingly pretty coastal road. Because if the car itself stands out against a backdrop like that, the manufacturer must be doing something right.

