A Look Back At The History Of The Rolls-Royce Phantom

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is one of the most opulent cars on the road today – and it's one of the longest-lasting. Introduced in 1925 as a replacement for the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, the Phantom nameplate has existed for nearly 100 years. While it hasn't been in production continuously for the last century, the Phantom has been around most of that time and it's always been an icon of upscale motoring.

The continued production of the Phantom is driven by a desire to be the most plush, most elaborately appointed, and most prestigious automobile on the road. Words like "sumptuous" and "grandeur" line Rolls-Royce's catalogs, with good reason. The high-end materials and precision construction of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, inside and out, make the Rolls driving experience like nothing else on the road.

Few vehicles, even those in the most expensive price brackets, come close to the kind of luxury that the Phantom can provide. So, what was the original Phantom like? How has it evolved over the years? And what does the newest and most lavish Rolls-Royce sedan have to offer?