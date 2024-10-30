11 Of The Largest-Displacement Engines In Production Today

Everyone loves a mammoth engine. From the rumble it creates with the key in the ignition to the incredible get up and go that a gigantic engine offers, either as a towing solution or in producing huge speed in a muscle car or performance auto, big engines get drivers excited. Some of the largest displacement engines in production today naturally fall within the realm of jeeps, trucks, and other tow-capable machines that prioritize workplace performance over all else. In some of Ford, Dodge, and GMC's largest offerings on the road, you'll find huge engines that were purpose built to simply get the job done — faithfully rising up to achieve whatever that means in your particular use case. However, speed demons also feature immense displacement factors in plenty of instances, too. From performance cars like Rolls-Royces to high intensity thrillers such as the Dodge Challenger, supersized engines are often the standard, as well.

Advertisement

For gearheads on the hunt for their next project or a vehicle that sports one of the largest power plants on the market, this list is the perfect round up. Not every engine will offer the right blend of performance metrics that you're looking for, but every one of these power houses is huge, punchy, and full of power. From the smallest to the largest, none measures under six liters, and every one of them displace around 400 cubic inches (plus or minus just a bit, in most circumstances).