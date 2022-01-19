BMW ends V12 engine production with a limited-edition 7-Series

German automaker BMW has built multiple variations of its almighty V12 gasoline engine since 1986. The N74 V12 manufactured from 2008 to the present is most worthy of praise. When first launched in the fifth-generation 760i/760Li, BMW’s first-ever turbocharged V12 engine pumped out 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Images: BMW AG



Furthermore, the N74 V12 motor is the first time BMW used an 8-speed automatic gearbox built by esteemed German auto parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen AG. But as the automotive world shifts from gurgling dinosaur juice to battery-stored electrons, it won’t take long for automakers like BMW to phase out their gas-guzzling V12 engines.

And that’s precisely the case in BMW’s most recent press release. On a rather blissful note, BMW said it would stop making V12 engines by June of 2022. But before you grab a Kleenex, BMW promises to release 12 final units of the 7-Series equipped with the N74 V12 engine, but there’s a catch: You must have a fat bank account to buy one, but we’ll get to that later.

First, it’s essential to discuss what BMW has in store for the twelve potential buyers of its limited-edition M760i xDrive. Of course, you get a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine under the hood with infinitely variable valve timing (BMW calls it Double VANOS with Valvetronic), gasoline direct injection, and a pair of mono-scroll turbo blowers, pumping out 601 horsepower between 5,500 and a screaming 6,500 rpm.

The engine sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive AWD system. The 2022 M760i xDrive can propel like a supercar, reaching 60 mph from a dead stop in just 3.6-seconds, mightily impressive for a luxury limousine weighing 6,000-plus lbs. (2,840 kg) on average.

Since we’re talking about a 7-Series, the M760i is brimming with standard luxury and comfort gear. It has 20-inch M double-spoke wheels (available in grey or black) wrapped in performance run-flat tires, M sport brakes (with black or blue calipers), luxury rear seats, a panoramic “sky lounge” LED roof, Icon adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, to name a few.

Of course, it also gets a V12 badge on the decklid and a collection of commemorative THE FINAL V12 plaques on the center console, engine cover, and door sills. In addition, potential buyers can choose from any available BMW Individual paint color and multiple tones of Full Merino leather interior.

The M760i xDrive with the final V12 engine begins (and ends) production this June, while the first deliveries will arrive at customer garages by July. If you’re pining to become one of the 12 lucky buyers, be prepared to shell out at least $200,000 to enjoy the privilege.