Where Are Cummins Engines Built And Who Makes Them?
Cummins diesel engines have built a reputation for being tough, dutiful, and very reliable. The mid fourth-generation 6.7-liter 24-valve, first and second-generation 5.9-liter 12-valve, late second-generation and third-generation 5.9-liter 24-valve, as well as mid fourth-generation 6.7-liter 24-valve, in particular, have been highly praised by fans for their dependability. To go with that durability, Cummins engines deliver good fuel economy, plenty of power and torque, as well as smooth, responsive performance. For all of their attractiveness and popularity, however, Cummins engines can be a bit of a mystery if you don't take a particular interest in car engines.
Cummins engines are made by Cummins Inc., a leading American multinational corporation founded in 1919 as Cummins Engine Co. by Clessie Cummins (with the support of William G. Irwin). Cummins Inc. designs and manufactures its own engines, which have found applications in cars, marine, and other uses. The Indiana-based giant has many production locations where it makes its engines, including the Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) in North Carolina, Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) in New York, Columbus Midrange Engine Plant (CMEP) in Indiana, as well as Cummins Darlington Plant in the UK. Cummins also has plants in India where it makes engines for off-highway applications like excavators, tractors, haul trucks, cranes, and generators, among others.
What vehicles use Cummins Engines?
Cummins' powertrains have found applications in many vehicles since the Cummins Model U engine was first used in the Indiana truck. One of the most popular of the Cummins engines is the 160-hp, 12-valve, turbodiesel 5.9-liter Cummins B-series inline-six, which debuted on three-quarter ton and one-ton Dodge Ram models in 1989, and as a result, became the first diesel truck engine to feature turbocharger and direct fuel injection. The 5.9-liter engine remained in production until the 2007 model year when it was replaced by the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine, which has since found its way into many popular vehicles, including the Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup trucks, as well as Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 Chassis cabs.
Away from the Ram trucks, the Nissan Titan XD used a Cummins engine between the 2016 and 2019 model years. Its 5.0-liter V8 turbodiesel was the result of a partnership between Cummins and Nissan, and made 310 hp and 555 pound-feet of torque under the hood of the full-size pickup truck. Cummins 5.9 and 6.7-liter engines have also been used in Ford's vehicles (speaking of which, it's worth mentioning that Ford once owned a 10.8 stock in Cummins) like the heavy-duty F650/F750 in the past.