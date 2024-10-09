Where Are Cummins Engines Built And Who Makes Them?

Cummins diesel engines have built a reputation for being tough, dutiful, and very reliable. The mid fourth-generation 6.7-liter 24-valve, first and second-generation 5.9-liter 12-valve, late second-generation and third-generation 5.9-liter 24-valve, as well as mid fourth-generation 6.7-liter 24-valve, in particular, have been highly praised by fans for their dependability. To go with that durability, Cummins engines deliver good fuel economy, plenty of power and torque, as well as smooth, responsive performance. For all of their attractiveness and popularity, however, Cummins engines can be a bit of a mystery if you don't take a particular interest in car engines.

Cummins engines are made by Cummins Inc., a leading American multinational corporation founded in 1919 as Cummins Engine Co. by Clessie Cummins (with the support of William G. Irwin). Cummins Inc. designs and manufactures its own engines, which have found applications in cars, marine, and other uses. The Indiana-based giant has many production locations where it makes its engines, including the Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) in North Carolina, Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) in New York, Columbus Midrange Engine Plant (CMEP) in Indiana, as well as Cummins Darlington Plant in the UK. Cummins also has plants in India where it makes engines for off-highway applications like excavators, tractors, haul trucks, cranes, and generators, among others.

