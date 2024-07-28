How Much Torque Does A 5.9 Cummins Engine Have? Here Are The Specs

The 5.9L Cummins diesel engine is best known for its time when it powered Dodge trucks beginning in 1989, and it's an engine that certainly helped propel the Ram into being one of the top pickup truck brands. If you're looking to get as much performance as possible out of 5.9L Cummins diesel, then you need to set your sights on the latest iteration of the engine that you can find. For the first several years, there's no difference in performance as the engine produced 160 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque from 1989 to 1993.

Moving forward from 1993 is when we see the first leaps in the 5.9L's performance. Beginning in 1994, there's a jump in horsepower and torque, and that gap increases further depending on whether you have a manual or automatic transmission. For a Cummins 5.9L from 1994 to 1995, an automatic transmission motor produces 400 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm, meaning it reaches that amount of torque at 100 rpm less than the previous years. Things get interesting when we look at the manual transmission — that version produces 175 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

A bigger leap comes in 1996 and lasts until 1998. That's when we see the manual transmission version move up to 215 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque, with the automatic version a tad lower at 180 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.