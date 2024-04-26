Here Are The Best Years For The 6.6 Duramax Engine (And The Ones You Should Avoid)

The Duramax engine was introduced in 2001, and it quickly became known for its reliability and performance. The 6.6L Duramax diesel engine has made an appearance in the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra over the years, and both of these models continue to be popular choices for new and used truck buyers.

To build this powerful workhorse, GM partnered with Japanese auto manufacturer Isuzu, and the result was the legendary Duramax V8, which has retained its basic architecture for more than 20 years now. Over the years, though, the Duramax has gone through various upgrades and iterations, with each version of the changes introduced to improve performance and durability or comply with the regulatory requirements of the time.

While some of these iterations continue to be highly sought after due to their steady performance, some variants have been less favored by automobile enthusiasts, given that they are plagued with mechanical issues. If you're considering buying a vehicle that is designed with the Duramax engine, especially from the used car market, it's important to know which engine years are better than others. To help you make an informed decision, we've explored the best years for the 6.6 Duramax engine, as well as two versions of the engine that you may want to avoid.