Which Cars Have Chrysler's 6.4L 392 HEMI Engine Under The Hood?

Chrysler's HEMI engine gets its name from its special domed-shaped combustion chamber that is more or less hemispherical. Chrysler's HEMI engines are special, with the legendary 426 HEMI firmly rooted in muscle car lore.

The first-generation HEMI engines for use in Chrysler automobiles debuted in the early 1950s and included a version with a 392 cubic inch displacement, though it was far different than the modern 6.4L HEMI. While the horsepower output from the HEMI engine design showed potential, it was too expensive and heavy to make mass production worthwhile at the time.

Following the success of the Gen II 426 Street HEMI in the late 1960s and early 1970s, HEMI production lay dormant for 30 years. Its popularity resurfaced in 2003 with the Gen III 5.7-liter HEMI and continued with the 6.4-liter HEMI's debut in 2011. The 6.4L HEMI, also known as the 392 HEMI depending on its application, is found under the hoods of various vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram ranging from sports cars and SUVs to heavy-duty pickup trucks.

[Featured image by Bubba73 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]