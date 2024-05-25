Which Engines Were Used In The Chrysler 300 Through The Years?

The Chrysler automotive brand has been around for about 100 years now, and over the past century, the American automaker has created vehicles that tons of drivers have enjoyed; from the New Yorker, to the Imperial, to the Town and Country minivan. Today, the company has shrunk down to the point where it only produces one model in total — the Chrysler Pacifica. However, this is a rather new development, because 2023 saw the end of production of one of the company's most iconic vehicles of the last 30 years. This would be the Chrysler 300 sedan, the modern evolution of the company's 300 "letter series" that began in the mid-1950s.

When it was first introduced in 2005, the image of the Chrysler 300 was inescapable. This was a vehicle that looked to be as luxurious as any car on the road, but you were able to get it at a reasonable price. You look at hip-hop music videos from the mid-to-late 2000s, or episodes of "MTV Cribs" from the time, and you will see the Chrysler 300 all over the place, even alongside cars that cost tens of thousands more.

While the aesthetics of the Chrysler 300 were its cultural defining factor, there still had to be something worthwhile underneath the hoods of these sedans. Over its near 20-year existence, Chrysler had a fairly wide variety of engines available for it. Let's break down all the V6s, V8s, as well as diesel options, available for the two Chrysler 300 generations.