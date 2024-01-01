Here's Why Chrysler Is Pulling The Plug On The 300 After 17 Years

Chrysler will slash its two-car range in half for the 2024 model year by giving up on the aging 300 sedan. It is going away after a long 17-year run, during which it has been overhauled and updated more times than we can remember to keep it competitive.

Believe it or not, the 2023 (and last) Chrysler 300 model year for the current generation is still related to the 300C introduced in 2004. It is considered the second generation of the model, which was launched in 2011 with a revised platform, improved suspension, a better interior, more technology, and new engines, although it was still essentially a reskinned and updated version of the 2004 car.

Even around the time of its introduction, the 300 was seen as a model trying to resurrect a dying breed of American car: the affordable, large V8 sedan, of which there weren't that many left even 20 years ago. With this in mind, the fact that it has remained on sale since and has proven quite successful until the end is a remarkable feat, but the times have caught up to Chrysler, now part of the Stellantis group, and it is now looking to enter the EV segment.