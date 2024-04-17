The Biggest Differences Between 392 And 5.7 HEMI Engines
Although the famous HEMI V8 engine is slowly getting phased out of the Stellantis lineup, the two most recently offered variations were the 5.7-liter HEMI and the 392 HEMI. The 5.7-liter V8 is available in the Dodge Durango, the last editions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger, and the Ram 1500 trucks. The 392 V8 is available in a scant few special edition Dodge Durangos, Jeep Wranglers, and the Dodge Challenger and Charger, depending on how you spec it out.
The 5.7 HEMI V8 was first introduced in 2003, not with a muscle car, but within the engine bays of Dodge Ram trucks. Currently, within the Dodge Durango, the 5.7-liter powerplant generates 360 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque. The 392 V8 was first put into production cars in 2011 with the Dodge Challenger SRT8 392. In that application, it threw down 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Newer variations of the 392 made up to 485 horsepower.
Chrysler's two HEMIs
Both engines are huge Mopar V8s, and both share a large number of applications. However, the engines are quite different from one another. From the outset, the 5.7-liter HEMI is substantially smaller than the 392 (6.4-liter) V8, and typically makes less power. The old adage "there's no replacement for displacement" applies here. Next, you have to look at the application of each engine. While both HEMIs are relatively large V8s that are certainly capable of putting out a lot of power, the 392 is decidedly made for higher performance applications.
As such, the 392 is only available on Ram 2500 trucks, SRT Dodges, and a scant few Jeep Wranglers. Those are hardly run of the mill vehicles. The 392 cubic inch displacement is, in itself, a reference to the 1957 Chrysler 300C, which also housed a 392 V8. While not a weak engine by any means, the 5.7 HEMI has a more humble use case. It's the base engine for higher trim Durango models, and available as an option on nearly every trim of Ram 1500 truck. It's a workhorse that happens to be a lot of fun.
The 392 is a lot bigger and more powerful than the 5.7-liter HEMI. However, if street cred is your goal, either engine will work — the HEMI badge speaks for itself.