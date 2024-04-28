5 Of The Most Powerful Rolls-Royce Engines Ever Built

When it comes to luxury car brands, Rolls-Royce is right near the top of the list, with many iconic, expensive Rolls-Royce models stretching back through history. Today, the company still makes exclusive cars that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, like the Rolls-Royce Spectre (the company's first EV) and the $465,000 Cullinan SUV.

One of the rules for driving (or owning) a Roll-Royce is that smoothness is more important than power. Engine output has never been the focus of the brand, and for many years, Rolls-Royce didn't even publicize its horsepower numbers. It's easier to find the power output of Rolls-Royce cars today, especially since many of their latest models are now BMW-powered.

For this list, we'll only be focusing on passenger car engines. Rolls-Royce's history also includes lots of aircraft engines, such as the Merlin engine that powered many Allied planes during World War II. However, we won't be discussing any of those today. With that in mind, here are five of the most powerful Roll-Royce automobile engines ever built.