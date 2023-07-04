Why Rolls-Royce Intentionally Made Its First EV Accelerate Slower

If there's one way to convince an electric car skeptic, it's usually to get them behind the wheel and tell them to plant their right foot to the floor. While EVs may not have the traditional soundtrack of a V6 or V8 gas engine, their electric motors have a huge advantage compared to internal combustion — no waiting around for power to be delivered.

In fact, the torque from an electric motor can arrive almost instantaneously. It's a talent we've seen many automakers take advantage of to add ridiculously swift acceleration to their vehicles. Tesla's Model S Plaid is a particularly speedy example, yes, but Porsche's Taycan, Lucid's Air, and Mercedes-AMG's EQS can all rocket from 0-60 mph in very short order.

With a starting price of $420,000 — and the expectation that well-heeled shoppers will undoubtedly add tens of thousands of dollars of options and extras, at the very least — you'd be forgiven for thinking that the Rolls-Royce Spectre would be wildly fast, too. After all, its dual electric motors bring a hefty 584 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque to the party. In fact, though, the British automaker intentionally dialed back what its first fully electric car can do when it comes to straight-line speed.