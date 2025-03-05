2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Gets Bigger Interior, Bigger Trunk, Bigger Price
The electric version of the Cadillac Escalade, the Escalade IQ, is getting a bigger version in the IQL. Functionally, this allows for four inches of additional legroom, according to Cadillac, and an extra inch of headroom for the rear third row. A press release also notes that the front trunk (or "frunk") gets 12.2 cubit feet of storage, a not-insignificant amount. On the tech end, the interior is nearly the same as the standard wheelbase IQ, with the exception of "dedicated Escalade IQL graphics" on the 55-inch diagonal infotainment screen.
The IQL can be optioned out to include 42 (yes, 42) speakers as part of an AKG sound system, and the second seat passengers can benefit from what is called the "Executive Second Row" package that adds heated, ventilated, and massaging seats to the second row, and streaming entertainment-focused touchscreens to the front row seat backs. Much like its gasoline-powered counterpart, depending on how much cash you want to lay down, it can look like a private jet on the inside.
Big and fast
Unlike the internal combustion Escalade, the massive 205 kWh battery gives the Caddy a range of 460 miles, according to Cadillac. Its set of electric motors throw down 750 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque, making it substantially more powerful than the supercharged Escalade V-Series, which made 682 horsepower. The IQL can accomplish the 0-60 sprint in 4.7 seconds, and has a tow-rating of 7,500 pounds.
On the comfort end, the IQL rides on adaptive suspension to ensure that drivers and passengers don't even have to acknowledge the road surface. The press release literally states: "Air Ride Adaptive suspension isolate[s] passengers from undesirable road surfaces..." 24-inch wheels and 35-inch tires likely help matters quite a bit. Huge wheels for a huge car.
Judging by all the listed specifications — and, of course, the fact that it's a Cadillac Escalade — the IQL starts at $132,695. Comparatively, the standard wheelbase IQ starts at $127,700. Cadillac expects the IQL to start rolling off the assembly line at its EV-focused ZERO plant in Detroit halfway through this year.