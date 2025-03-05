2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL Gets Bigger Interior, Bigger Trunk, Bigger Price

The electric version of the Cadillac Escalade, the Escalade IQ, is getting a bigger version in the IQL. Functionally, this allows for four inches of additional legroom, according to Cadillac, and an extra inch of headroom for the rear third row. A press release also notes that the front trunk (or "frunk") gets 12.2 cubit feet of storage, a not-insignificant amount. On the tech end, the interior is nearly the same as the standard wheelbase IQ, with the exception of "dedicated Escalade IQL graphics" on the 55-inch diagonal infotainment screen.

Cadillac

The IQL can be optioned out to include 42 (yes, 42) speakers as part of an AKG sound system, and the second seat passengers can benefit from what is called the "Executive Second Row" package that adds heated, ventilated, and massaging seats to the second row, and streaming entertainment-focused touchscreens to the front row seat backs. Much like its gasoline-powered counterpart, depending on how much cash you want to lay down, it can look like a private jet on the inside.