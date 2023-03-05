Here's Why Cadillac's Futuristic EV Sedan Is One Worth Waiting For
The all-new Cadillac Celestiq is arriving in 2024 to redefine the brand's "Standard of the World" credentials earned in the early 1900s.
Unbeknownst to some, the Cadillac brand has pioneered many firsts in the auto industry. For example, Cadillac was the first automaker to manufacture interchangeable parts, a proprietary move that kickstarted the modern mass-production line. In addition, it was the first to mass-produce a car with enclosed cabins in 1906, and a breakthrough electrical system (electronic ignition and starting).
Cadillac is bringing back the glory of yesteryear with its flagship Celestiq luxury EV. It'll be the first modern Cadillac to be built entirely by hand, and it's the brand's first electric car next to the Lyriq EV. Befitting of a flagship vehicle, Celestiq evokes the design idiom of the 1930s and 1960s — the heyday of Cadillac. "Celestiq is like no Cadillac before it, and the client experience is equally exceptional," said Rory Harvey, Cadillac Global Vice President, in a recent press release.
Astonishing road presence
Cadillac developed a bespoke, six-part, cast-aluminum architecture for the Celestiq. Cadillac has yet to reveal the car's dimensions, but we reckon it'll be longer than the Escalade, while measuring no more than 59 inches tall. It has a shorter front and extended rear overhangs similar to vintage Caddys like the 1936 V16 Aerodynamic Coupe and 1957 Eldorado Brougham. The fastback roof culminates in a hatchback-style rear end to deliver a dramatically-sweeping profile.
Unlike those big Caddys of yore, motivation for the Celestiq is courtesy of GM's Ultium battery and dual-electric motors. Cadillac claims the Celestiq makes 600 horsepower and 640 foot-pounds of torque, enough to push 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. Moreover, the standard 111 kWh battery pack offers up to 300 miles of range on a single charge. If it runs out of juice, it has a 200 kW DC fast-charging system to replenish 78 miles in about 10 minutes.
Luxury core, performance DNA
Despite its performance, the Cadillac Celestiq remains a luxurious grand tourer to the core. It has custom 23-inch wheels and bespoke tires with foam inserts and self-sealing technology to deliver a comfy ride. Helping to reduce road noise are acoustically-laminated glass windows, a 7.5 mm glass roof, and an innovative road-noise-canceling system.
However, Cadillac insists the Celestiq is a genuine driver's car. For that, it gave the vehicle an active rear spoiler to generate more downforce, adaptive air suspension with magnetic dampers (as seen in the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing super sedan), dynamic rear steering, and active roll control. Despite its luxury-oriented vibe, these performance features should allow the Celestiq to change its driving dynamics like a sports car.
Fortifying the Celestiq's luxury core is a tech-savvy cabin resplendent with screens. Front and center is a 55-inch high-definition screen and an 11-inch display, giving the Mercedes-Benz Hypersecreen a run for the money. Meanwhile, rear passengers get dual-12.6-inch touchscreens and an eight-inch screen between the rear seats. Sound is courtesy of a 41-speaker audio system, while the glass roof has "suspended particle technology" that transitions from light to opaque — and all four occupants can control the opacity of the roof across four sections. Finally, Cadillac promises an updated Super Cruise hands-free driving system called Ultra Cruise, enabling hands-free driving.
There's a catch. The Cadillac Celestiq starts at $300,000. But, in return, no two Celestiqs will be alike, and owners have free reign to commission the Celestiq of their dreams. "Each client will experience a personalized journey to make their vehicle exactly how they desire," said Harvey. Cadillac pledges to only make no more than six Celestiqs in any given period, making it one of the most hotly-anticipated modern EVs.