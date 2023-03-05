Here's Why Cadillac's Futuristic EV Sedan Is One Worth Waiting For

The all-new Cadillac Celestiq is arriving in 2024 to redefine the brand's "Standard of the World" credentials earned in the early 1900s.

Unbeknownst to some, the Cadillac brand has pioneered many firsts in the auto industry. For example, Cadillac was the first automaker to manufacture interchangeable parts, a proprietary move that kickstarted the modern mass-production line. In addition, it was the first to mass-produce a car with enclosed cabins in 1906, and a breakthrough electrical system (electronic ignition and starting).

Cadillac is bringing back the glory of yesteryear with its flagship Celestiq luxury EV. It'll be the first modern Cadillac to be built entirely by hand, and it's the brand's first electric car next to the Lyriq EV. Befitting of a flagship vehicle, Celestiq evokes the design idiom of the 1930s and 1960s — the heyday of Cadillac. "Celestiq is like no Cadillac before it, and the client experience is equally exceptional," said Rory Harvey, Cadillac Global Vice President, in a recent press release.