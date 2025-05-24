What Models Are Replacing The Discontinued Audi A4?

The long-running Audi A4 is being replaced with a new model, the Audi A5. While the Audi A5 is similar in many ways to the A4 it is replacing, there are, of course, some differences. What brought this change about is the new naming system that Audi planned to use to identify its vehicles going forward.

Advertisement

Until fairly recently, all Audi vehicles were powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). The various ICE models in the Audi lineup were identified by an alphanumeric term, which started with a letter or two. A is for sedans, coupes, and convertibles, S is for sport models, RS is for high-performance models, Q for SUVs, and SQ for performance SUVs, followed by a number denoting the vehicle's size — smaller numbers for smaller vehicles, bigger numbers for bigger vehicles. As with all schemes of this type, there were occasional inconsistencies, but it generally worked for Audi, until Audi's electric vehicles came along and complicated everything.

Audi then decided to identify its ICE vehicles with odd model numbers, reserving even numbers for EVs. This meant that the Audi A4, an ICE-powered model, had to become the Audi A5, while the next A4 would be an EV. The new A5 and its sibling, the S5, are the first Audis to be repositioned in this way. Unfortunately, they will also be the last. Due to negative feedback received from both dealers and customers, Audi has recently decided not to go through with the new model identification system. The A5/S5 will be the only vehicles affected.

Advertisement