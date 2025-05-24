What Models Are Replacing The Discontinued Audi A4?
The long-running Audi A4 is being replaced with a new model, the Audi A5. While the Audi A5 is similar in many ways to the A4 it is replacing, there are, of course, some differences. What brought this change about is the new naming system that Audi planned to use to identify its vehicles going forward.
Until fairly recently, all Audi vehicles were powered by internal combustion engines (ICE). The various ICE models in the Audi lineup were identified by an alphanumeric term, which started with a letter or two. A is for sedans, coupes, and convertibles, S is for sport models, RS is for high-performance models, Q for SUVs, and SQ for performance SUVs, followed by a number denoting the vehicle's size — smaller numbers for smaller vehicles, bigger numbers for bigger vehicles. As with all schemes of this type, there were occasional inconsistencies, but it generally worked for Audi, until Audi's electric vehicles came along and complicated everything.
Audi then decided to identify its ICE vehicles with odd model numbers, reserving even numbers for EVs. This meant that the Audi A4, an ICE-powered model, had to become the Audi A5, while the next A4 would be an EV. The new A5 and its sibling, the S5, are the first Audis to be repositioned in this way. Unfortunately, they will also be the last. Due to negative feedback received from both dealers and customers, Audi has recently decided not to go through with the new model identification system. The A5/S5 will be the only vehicles affected.
How is the new Audi A5 different from the Audi A4?
Compared to the A4, which Audi is discontinuing after model year 2025, the new 2025 Audi A5 offers numerous improvements. Its body is larger, with a longer wheelbase, that should give rear passengers more legroom. Overall length, width, and height are also increased, while a lower beltline should provide better outward visibility. One of the more notable changes is that the A5 has a liftback body style, which should provide much greater functionality and cargo carrying capability compared to the old A4's sedan body. The A5 was developed on Audi's new PPC platform, which is likely to be Audi's final ICE platform.
The new Audi A5 has some notable mechanical improvements as well. It'll have a mild hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 268 horsepower, paired with a 48-volt hybrid system, compared to the outgoing A4's 261-horsepower turbo four working with a 12-volt hybrid system. The A5 also has a respectable 26 cubic feet of cargo space. Both cars channel their power through dual-clutch transmissions and Quattro all-wheel drive systems.
There will also be a new Audi S5, a sportier upgrade over the A5. It'll be a step up in performance, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 362 horsepower, mated to a seven-speed DCT which sends the power to all four of its wheels. A stiffer sport suspension is standard and adaptive dampers are available on the Audi S5.