Why Did Audi Discontinue The A4?

When Audi discontinued the A4 sedan, it was not about putting an end to Audi's long-running mid-size sedan. It was actually about a new system of Audi terminology that would, going forward, differentiate its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from its electric vehicles (EVs). To conform with Audi's new system in which ICE vehicles will have odd model numbers and EVs will have even ones, the A4 has become the A5. The pre-existing Audi A5 coupe and convertible were both eliminated from the Audi lineup at the end of the 2024 model year.

To recap, the initial generation of the Audi A4 replaced the Audi 80 and was first sold here in the 1996 model year. It shared its B5 platform with the Volkswagen Passat. The first-gen Audi A4 was produced as both a sedan and a wagon. It had a turbocharged 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder driving the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or a Porsche-developed Tiptronic automatic. The company's all-wheel drive system and a higher-powered 3.0-liter V6 were options.

This A4 was replaced in the U.S. by the second-generation B6 model for the 2002 model year, adding a two-door convertible to the lineup. After a thorough B7 refresh, this A4 ended its U.S. run with the 2008 model year. The third-generation B8 A4 was released for 2009 and was sold through the 2016 model year. The fourth and final Audi A4 generation was introduced for 2017, added the A4 Allroad, and ends its run as a 2025 model, overlapping with its replacement, the Audi A5.

