The Evolution Of The Volkswagen Passat: From 1973 To Today

Introduced in Europe in 1980, and eventually arriving in North America for model year 1982, the second generation Passat was more of an evolution than a revolution — at least, in terms of styling. The B2 Passat was a whole lot bigger than the B1, resulting in much more room for people and their things. Despite its evolutionary styling, the bodywork slowly got more boxy, keeping with the tune of 1980s automotive design. Comparing the two side-by-side, the B1 almost looks archaic.

There was an all-new platform here as well. It was still from Audi, but this time VW used a version of the Audi 80's platform. The use of this platform allowed VW to give the B2 Passat, for the first time in its life, AWD. Syncro, as VW called it, was essentially a rebadged version of Audi's Quattro system. Audi began incorporating Quattro into all of its cars during the 80s after the incredible success of Quattro rally car.

Once again, North America did not get the B2 as a Passat, or even a Dasher. This time, Volkswagen's large family car reached the U.S. and Canada as the Quantum. It remained in production until 1988, already establishing itself as one of the premiere choices for family car buyers. After this, however, things changed for the Passat quite drastically.