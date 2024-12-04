2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron Review: A Familiar Electric Formula (And That's No Bad Thing)

Five years ago, Audi had a single all-electric model available in North America. Fast-forward to today, and some of the highest-profile categories in its line-up have been expanded to accommodate a zero-emissions option. The 2025 Audi Q4 e-tron is not only the smallest of the range, but — with pricing kicking off at $49,800 (plus $1,295 destination) — the cheapest way to go full-EV with four rings on the grille.

Advertisement

A compact luxury crossover, the Q4 e-tron falls between the Q3 and Q5 in size, though is more expensive than the base models of either gas SUV. Under the sheet metal is Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, a dedicated architecture for EVs that also underpins the VW ID.4 and ID. Buzz.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The MEB was designed with affordable electric vehicles in mind, and indeed Audi will use the PPE — or Premium Platform Electric — for upcoming models like the A6 e-tron sedan. That said, "affordable" doesn't equate to "cheap," and with the German-made Q4 e-tron not eligible for U.S. federal incentives, the value stakes are even higher.