2025 Audi A6 E-Tron U.S. Release Detailed As Sportback Style Meets Electric Luxury

If you want an electric car but aren't in the market for an SUV, the new 2025 Audi A6 e-tron could be the answer — assuming, that is, you have the budget for it. Second of Audi's cars to be based on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) — the architecture for high-end EVs that was co-developed with Porsche — the A6 e-tron promises sleek Sportback sedan styling with a clear aerodynamic advantage, and that should add up to highly competitive range numbers. Meanwhile, inside are the sort of gadgets that you'd expect from a high-end Audi model.

Audi already showed us the 2025 Q6 e-tron, the first of the automaker's models to use PPE, while Porsche will also use the architecture for the fast-approaching 2024 Macan Electric. However, the A6 e-tron is likely to be the first "low floor" vehicle — as opposed to a "high floor" SUV or crossover — to do so.

Audi

Things haven't changed much from 2021's Audi A6 e-tron Concept. Just as we said three years ago, the show car was a barely-disguised preview of the production A6 e-tron. It'll be offered — though not in all markets — as a Sportback and as an Avant wagon, with a choice of rear-wheel drive and Quattro all-wheel drive configurations. In addition, there will be an S6 e-tron performance version.