2025 Audi A6 E-Tron U.S. Release Detailed As Sportback Style Meets Electric Luxury
If you want an electric car but aren't in the market for an SUV, the new 2025 Audi A6 e-tron could be the answer — assuming, that is, you have the budget for it. Second of Audi's cars to be based on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) — the architecture for high-end EVs that was co-developed with Porsche — the A6 e-tron promises sleek Sportback sedan styling with a clear aerodynamic advantage, and that should add up to highly competitive range numbers. Meanwhile, inside are the sort of gadgets that you'd expect from a high-end Audi model.
Audi already showed us the 2025 Q6 e-tron, the first of the automaker's models to use PPE, while Porsche will also use the architecture for the fast-approaching 2024 Macan Electric. However, the A6 e-tron is likely to be the first "low floor" vehicle — as opposed to a "high floor" SUV or crossover — to do so.
Things haven't changed much from 2021's Audi A6 e-tron Concept. Just as we said three years ago, the show car was a barely-disguised preview of the production A6 e-tron. It'll be offered — though not in all markets — as a Sportback and as an Avant wagon, with a choice of rear-wheel drive and Quattro all-wheel drive configurations. In addition, there will be an S6 e-tron performance version.
The A6 e-tron has a sleek style for better aerodynamics
Audi's styling picks up on cues from the e-tron GT as well as the 2025 Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron we already drove. That means an inverted color-scheme for the closed-off grille — with a black mask around a body-color panel — slimmer headlamps, and the main lights subtly integrated underneath. Flush door handles and gently swollen wheel arches — a visual nod to Audi's Quattro heritage — combine with short overhangs in the front and rear, while a battery inlay panel in the lower doors provides both a nod to the A6 e-tron's electric heart and visually lowers the EV.
At the back, there's a 3D light bar, with OLED Digital Light graphics and illuminated rings. As we saw with the Q6 e-tron, non-U.S. spec versions of the A6 e-tron will be able to dynamically change those OLED graphics, such as by showing warning symbols in an emergency. U.S. regulations will limit them to a selection of unanimated patterns, changeable only when the EV is parked, while the Matrix LED headlamps also won't be supported.
U.S. cars will also get regular side mirrors, whereas international versions will come with power-retracting cameras with higher-placed internal displays on the doors. Outside of the U.S., Audi will also use car-to-cloud swarm data to improve its Adaptive Driving Assistant, which will be able to better adjust speed and distance according to live traffic conditions ahead.
It boasts a tech-packed cabin and a smart-dimming roof
Wheels from 19 inches to 21 inches will be offered, all with aero-specific designs. The A6 e-tron Sportback will have both a 502-liter trunk and 27-liter frunk, though U.S. specs haven't been confirmed yet. There will also be swipe-to-open technology for the frunk, and the A6 e-tron will support kicking under the rear bumper to pop the trunk. Audi has added a "kick here" indicator projected onto the ground to make that less annoying.
Overall, it's slightly wider than the gas-powered A6 sedan, though it's inside where the main differences distinguish themselves. Step in through the soft-closing doors and there's Audi's newest dashboard design, with an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and 14.5-inch MMI Touch infotainment display sandwiched into a curved swathe of glass. An augmented reality head-up display (AR HuD) and a 10.9-inch front passenger touchscreen — which polarizes to avoid distracting the driver — will be optional with the Tech Package.
Built on Android Automotive OS, Audi's infotainment will have an improved route planner for EVs, along with connected voice control and optional ChatGPT integration for answering general knowledge questions. A Bang & Olufsen sound system will have 20 speakers and 830W. Other options include a panoramic glass roof with switchable digital glazing that can tint in patterns at the touch of a button, similar to what Porsche already offers on the 2022 Taycan GTS EV. A leather-free interior — including a leather-free steering wheel — will also be optional.
There are three A6 e-tron models for the U.S.
While Audi will offer a number of A6 e-tron variants around the world, the U.S. will get three models at launch. The first disappointment — though no great surprise — is that the handsome A6 and S6 e-tron Avant versions aren't on the cards. Sadly, Audi just isn't convinced that an all-electric wagon will sell to American drivers.
Instead, the line-up will begin with the A6 e-tron RWD Sportback. It'll have a single, 270 kW (362 horsepower) motor driving the rear wheels, reach 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 5.2 seconds, and have a 130 mph top speed. The A6 e-tron Quattro Sportback will add a second motor for all-wheel drive for a total of 315 kW (422 horsepower). That trims its 0 to 60 time to 4.3 seconds, Audi estimates.
Finally, the Audi S6 e-tron Sportback will have 370 kW (496 horsepower) with its twin electric motors. However, it's also capable of short periods of 405 kW (543 horsepower) with Launch Control enabled. In that case, it'll do 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 3.7 seconds — 0.2 seconds faster than a 2024 Audi e-Tron GT — and keep going to a 149 mph top speed. It'll have air suspension, too, with the ability to lower the EV by almost an inch above certain speeds for aero purposes.
U.S. range and pricing are still TBA
All three models will have the same 100 kWh battery, of which 94.4 kWh is usable. Final EPA range figures are yet to be confirmed and are to be announced closer to the U.S. launch. Audi has estimated numbers for its European variants based on the WLTP test cycle. U.S. cars, however, won't have the same wheels and lack the more aerodynamic side cameras.
So, while the equivalent Euro-spec of the base U.S. car is estimated for over 466 miles (WLTP), and the S6 e-tron at 426 miles (WLTP), we'd expect the EPA range to come in significantly lower.
What we do know is that all three U.S. variants will support up to 270 kW 800V DC fast charging. That should mean a potential 10-80% recharge in about 21 minutes. There will be dual power-opening charge ports with one on each side of the A6 e-tron for convenience. At home, there will be 9.6 kW Level 2 charging (on a 240V/40A connection) as standard.
European sales of the A6 e-tron will begin in September 2024, Audi says, starting at 75,600 euros ($81,700) for the A6 Sportback e-tron Performance and 99,500 euros ($108,000) for the Audi S6 Sportback e-tron. U.S. pricing is yet to be announced, and would-be American drivers will have to wait a while longer to get the EV, too. Sales of the 2025 A6 e-tron in the U.S. aren't expected to begin until late spring or early summer of 2025.