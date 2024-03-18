We Drove Audi's 2025 SQ6 E-Tron Electric Prototype: Here's What Stood Out

Audi's first electric SUV based on the new PPE platform it co-developed with Porsche promises plenty, with more efficiency, faster charging, and an array of fresh features ranging from the genius to the gimmicky. When Audi offers you the keys to some of its latest Q6 e-tron prototypes, you don't say no.

Out in Munich, Germany, where Audi hosted SlashGear to get a glimpse of what makes the PPE architecture — and its newest EV — special, there was no shortage of reasons why the Q6 e-tron represents a big step forward compared to the current Q4 e-tron we drove back in 2022 and the refined but aging Q8 e-tron it's sandwiched between; significantly faster DC fast charging, for a start, along with more horsepower than even the more expensive EV. On-paper specs can't quite match the experience of getting behind the wheel, though.

With production of the 2025 Q6 e-tron not expected to kick off until summer 2024 — and U.S. spec cars not arriving until the end of the year — it's going to be some time before we can drive a final vehicle. Despite it being too early for a conclusive verdict, though, there are still some takeaways from even a brief spin.