13 Things You Should Know Before Buying Audi Q5 (New Or Used)

If you've spent time on U.S. roads and highways over the past few years, you'll know that crossovers are a big deal. These car-meets-SUV hybrids account for 45% of all U.S. passenger vehicle sales as of June 2022, with various brands and nameplates all contributing to the glut. One of the most popular ones is undoubtedly Audi's Q5, soon to enter its third generation.

The Q5 is a genuine best-seller, and it's not hard to see why. It offers a comfortable and refined ride, with solid engines and good transmissions, coupled with enjoyable — but not too sporty — handling. The Q5 isn't the sportiest crossover out there, but it's safe and sensible... and isn't that what you want when you're shopping for a crossover?

If that sounds right, the Audi Q5 may be perfect for you. But even if you're dead-set on going for a Q5 over its many rivals, there's a lot you should be aware of before you take the plunge, from maintenance costs to engine options and some possibly dangerous faults. Here are some of the most important things to know before you buy an Audi Q5, new or used.

