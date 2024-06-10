10 Pros And Cons Of Hybrid Trucks: Are They Worth Buying?

A hybrid truck might be on your short list these days as car shopping tasks include more and more electrified vehicle research. Hybrids offer a unique blend of combustion engine power with the fuel efficiency of an electric, but they do come with some tradeoffs—as is to be expected with any new technology, of course. Even with a few drawbacks, the case for a hybrid car of any sort is compelling. In the truck world, this hasn't always been the case, but new variants and breakthrough improvements in torque, horsepower, and other key metrics are making hybrid trucks a true option for buyers.

There's still a lot to consider, though, when approaching the hybrid truck marketplace. With new electric propulsion options making inroads across the automotive space, there's a lot more to choose from now. This is great for those who haven't liked the spread thus far, but potentially confusing for interested buyers coming to this market segment for the first time. Here are some of the key positives and potential hangups in the field of hybrid trucks today.