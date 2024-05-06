10 New Home Depot Tools Waiting For Your Next DIY Project
DIY projects can end up on your to-do list for a variety of reasons. Whether they're out of necessity or just for home improvement, having the wrong tools will turn all of those projects into thankless tasks. To save yourself from ending up halfway through a project and then realizing you're missing the tool you need, it's always better to be prepared before you start.
Home Depot's huge range of tools makes it an ideal place for preparative shopping, no matter what kind of project you have in mind. SlashGear has rounded up a selection of tools that cover a wide range of budgets, from toolbox essentials to often overlooked items that might come in handy more often than you think. Some are brand new, while others are updated versions of older bestselling products, making them worth a look even if you already own a previous version of the tool.
Klein Tools Digital Angle Gauge And Digital Leveler
The Klein Tools Digital Angle Gauge And Digital Leveler might come in handy for all kinds of DIY projects, from woodwork to construction. It's straightforward to use — to calculate the angle between two surfaces, set the gauge down on the first surface and press the zero button to calibrate it. Then, lay the gauge on the second surface and you'll get a reading that's accurate to 0.1 degrees. It's designed to attach magnetically to metal surfaces, making it even easier to get an accurate calculation.
The gauge's reverse contrast screen rotates to account for the orientation of the tool — flip it upside down, and the screen will flip upside down accordingly. It can switch between reading angles up to 90 degrees or 180 degrees by holding down the zero button. The IP42 water and dust resistance rating ensures that it's tough enough to withstand messier DIY projects, but when it's not in use, the gauge comes with a protective carry case to keep it clean. The tool runs on AAA batteries, two of which are included. It can be picked up from Home Depot for $29.97.
Ryobi One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Jig Saw
Buying several tools from a single cordless tool brand can be a great way to expand your arsenal while keeping battery costs down. If your cordless toolmaker of choice is Ryobi, then the brand's One+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Jig Saw is worth considering. The brand claims that the latest iteration of the tool can provide up to 36% faster cutting and up to 78% more runtime than its predecessor. Also helping speed up the job is the onboard LED light — a feature seen in many Ryobi tools – ensuring you can always clearly see where you're cutting.
The saw features a variable speed dial with the lowest setting delivering 800 strokes per minute. Crank it up to its most potent setting and you'll be looking at 3,400 strokes per minute — although potentially sacrificing battery life in the process. The battery in question is Ryobi's 18V One+ battery, which is sold separately to the tool. It's shared with many of Ryobi's most popular power tools, so if you're already a Ryobi tool owner, there's a good chance you'll already have a few suitable batteries to hand. If not, they can be purchased separately from Home Depot's website, along with a compatible charger. The jig saw retails as a standalone tool for $129.00.
Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 Inch Crown Stapler
Milwaukee makes a wide selection of tools that DIY enthusiasts will find useful, including the M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8 Inch Crown Stapler. It's been redesigned to be less uncomfortable to use for long periods, with a slim handle and significantly less force required to pull the trigger than its predecessor. It's also lightweight, weighing just three pounds.
The stapler is compatible with all Milwaukee M12 batteries, with larger capacity batteries delivering up to 1,500 staples per charge according to the brand. Staples from 1/4 inch to 9/16 inch can be used in the stapler. The slotted magazine design makes it easy to keep track of how many staples you have left at any point, and the locator arrow ensures firing accuracy to reduce staple wastage. The tool retails for $198.00 from Home Depot and comes with a 2.5Ah battery pack included.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2 Inch Drill/Driver
There are few DIY tools as essential as a cordless drill. The DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2 Inch Drill/Driver is a solid pick no matter whether you're picking up the essentials for your first project or looking to upgrade from an older tool, with up to 300 units Watt out (UWO) of power. Two speed modes are available: a standard speed from 0-450 rpm, and a high speed that reaches up to 1,500 rpm.
DeWalt received top honors in SlashGear's ranking of the best cordless drill brands, with the brand's versatility and build quality singled out as deciding factors in putting it in the number one spot. The tool comes as standard as part of a kit that also includes two 20V Max 1.3Ah batteries, a charger, and a carry case for when it's not in use. It retails on Home Depot's website for $159.00.
Milwaukee 7 Inch Billet Torpedo Level
Another basic for all kinds of DIY projects is a level, like the Milwaukee 7 Inch Billet Torpedo Level. It's fitted with four magnets to attach to metal surfaces and features dual two-inch pitch vials. Milwaukee claims those vials are the longest on the market, giving superior accuracy over competitors. The frame of the level is built from billet aluminum for maximum durability, but the tool also benefits from Milwaukee's lifetime limited warranty for extra peace of mind.
The level also features a laser-etched rule on one side, allowing quick measurements of up to six inches. It's available from Home Depot for $32.97 and it's far from the only Milwaukee tool that DIY enthusiasts might find useful. In fact, SlashGear has already put together a rundown of the best Milwaukee DIY tools with top picks for all kinds of projects and abilities, from first-timers to veteran home fixers.
Makita 7.5 Amp Corded 4-1/2 Inch X-Lock Angle Grinder
Makita is another highly regarded toolmaker with a wide range of tools in its lineup. The brand's project-ready products stretch from saws to heated vests, covering everything from niche applications to multi-use essentials. Angle grinders fit neatly into the latter camp, as they're great for all kinds of projects from automotive work to home renovation. That makes the Makita 7.5 Amp Corded 4-1/2 Inch X-Lock Angle Grinder a useful companion to keep handy, especially since its $187.76 asking price won't break the bank.
Makita's X-Lock mount and lever means there's no need to use tools to swap wheels, while the lock-on switch makes it easy to keep the grinder continuously running. Makita tools are known for their durability, and the grinder features a varnish-sealed armature and brass-coated carbon steel wire to ensure it lives up to that hard-earned reputation. It might be tough, but the grinder is still lightweight, weighing just over five pounds.
Ridgid 3 Gallon 5.0 Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Most DIY projects involve some level of mess, and once you're done, cleaning up that mess can be a drag. The Ridgid 3 Gallon 5.0 Peak HP NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum aims to make the cleaning process as painless as possible for a reasonable price, retailing on Home Depot's website for $145.98. It packs all the essential attachments, and none of the ones you'll never use — there's only a dust brush, crevice tool, and a telescoping wand. Each attachment can be stored using the vacuum's built-in storage, so there's no need to keep a separate bag for attachments, unlike some rivals.
While the stock filters should be more than capable of dealing with most DIY debris, specific wet filters and HEPA filters are available from Home Depot's website for dealing with more specialized types of dirt. The five-gallon capacity reduces the number of times you'll need to empty the vacuum, while its toolbox shape ensures that it'll take up less room in storage than many other vacuums of its capacity.
Ryobi 6 Amp Corded Portable Belt Sander
Ryobi's line of corded tools might be less known than its cordless tools, but they shouldn't be overlooked. The 6 Amp Corded Portable Belt Sander is a great example: it retails for under $100, yet it packs a 6 Amp motor for a sanding speed of up to 820 feet per minute. Its sanding belt is three inches in width and 18 inches in length, with the tool's overall footprint only marginally larger, making it suitable for cramped workspaces.
A lock-on switch makes it easier to keep the tool running for longer periods, while the contoured handle ensures that it doesn't become uncomfortable to use for those extended sessions. A dust bag is also included to keep workspaces tidy. Like most of Ryobi's other power tools, the belt sander ships with a three-year warranty — shorter than some rival brands, but you'll pay less for the tool upfront.
Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/4 Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit
The Milwaukee M12 12V Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/4 Inch Hex Screwdriver Kit is a bestseller at Home Depot, and for good reason. It costs $99.00 and for that buyers get the tool itself, two 1.5Ah M12 batteries, a charger, and a carry bag. The screwdriver can reach speeds of up to 500 rpm and can deliver up to 175 in-lb of torque. It's also one of the most lightweight tools of its kind, weighing only two pounds.
Although it's compatible with any Milwaukee M12 battery, the two provided with the kit should be more than enough to provide all-day use. It only takes 30 minutes for the battery to fully recharge, and when it's in use, a "fuel gauge" on the tool indicates how much charge is remaining. It's versatile too, with a 1/4-inch quick-change hex chuck for speedy, simple bit swaps.
DeWalt Rechargeable Task Light
While it's easy to overlook — at least until you need it — having adequate lighting is a must for any DIY project. To ensure you can see clearly no matter where you're working in the house or garage, the DeWalt Rechargeable Task Light is great to keep handy. It retails for $99.00 at Home Depot and offers up to 1,000 lumens of light from its LED panel. It's IP54 rated to ensure it can withstand the dust and dirt of attics, basements, barns, or wherever else it might come in useful.
It comes with a charging cable and can recharge in around an hour and a half, with 12 hours of runtime available between charges. The pivoting head and built-in base make it easy to position correctly, and it also features dual magnets for mounting to metal surfaces. When it's not in use, the base also acts as a carabiner so it can be attached to belts and bags.