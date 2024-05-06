10 New Home Depot Tools Waiting For Your Next DIY Project

DIY projects can end up on your to-do list for a variety of reasons. Whether they're out of necessity or just for home improvement, having the wrong tools will turn all of those projects into thankless tasks. To save yourself from ending up halfway through a project and then realizing you're missing the tool you need, it's always better to be prepared before you start.

Home Depot's huge range of tools makes it an ideal place for preparative shopping, no matter what kind of project you have in mind. SlashGear has rounded up a selection of tools that cover a wide range of budgets, from toolbox essentials to often overlooked items that might come in handy more often than you think. Some are brand new, while others are updated versions of older bestselling products, making them worth a look even if you already own a previous version of the tool.