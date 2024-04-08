10 New Milwaukee Tools Waiting For Your Next DIY Project
Tools make or break any project. DIYers know the importance of a great tool and often bring new features into their shed, garage, or toolbox regularly, from the basic tools no handyman should be without and beyond. Whether you're laying flooring or building a treehouse, power and hand tools are an integral part of the process of transforming something from old to new. Milwaukee's long history sets it apart from many others in the industry, and consumers love how good modern Milwaukee gear is, praising its power, reliability, and innovative design. Form and function come together seamlessly in many Milwaukee tools, and some of the brand's latest offerings are sure to get DIYers of all varieties excited about their next improvement project.
In addition to direct functionality on or around a workpiece, Milwaukee's new range of gear includes environmental tools that can help make your space more efficient and work-friendly. Additional pieces like a 2.5kWh Roll-On Power Supply for reliable power across multiple outlet types can free you from the need to walk back and forth across your workspace or run lengthy cables. The MX Fuel Rocket Tower Light is another great piece of tertiary equipment and can keep you working long into the dark when a project stretches out just a little farther than the Sun will allow. In addition to these great elements, here are more of Milwaukee's newest tools that can make an immediate impact on your DIY lifestyle.
Precision Multibit Screwdriver Set
A small screwdriver set is a truly versatile addition to any toolbox. They're useful for electrical work and repair tasks involving electronic gadgets and small toys. These small fasteners are also integral in watch repair and other fine tasks. A precision set of screwdrivers or a multifunctional bit set may not be something many DIYers will be raving about, or perhaps even need for much of their journey. However, this is something that often becomes a key staple in the toolbox after it's used for the first time.
The new Milwaukee offering is a 39-in-1 Precision Multibit affair. The tool features a non-slip grip handle with a rotating back cap for efficient screw turning in even the most demanding and tight spaces. In addition to a collection of 39 different precision bits, the tool features a dual-length shank for extended reach or a closer turning function to accommodate an even greater breadth of work requirements. The bits included in the kit far outpace any standard precision screwdriver set you'll find, making this a fantastic precision tool, and one that can offer extreme versatility across a huge range of applications.
M18 Fuel 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer
Nailers are one of those secret sauce tools. For those who haven't used a brad nailer or any other kind of nail gun, it's easy to misunderstand what you're missing. But for pros who spend their days framing and finishing up trim work, a nailer is a must-have augmentation that makes work much faster and smoother. In the past, nailers were a corded tool that required the addition of an air compressor — and a hose attachment. Milwaukee's contributions are right up there among the best in the category, and fortunately, the brand has come out with two new nailers, including a 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer. The M18 product runs on the same 18V batteries that Milwaukee users will be familiar with. The 16 gauge nailer offers three nails per second and 700 per charge when paired with a CP2.0 battery pack. The brushless motor means that the tool will offer the same lengthy reliability as all Milwaukee's other Fuel products, and even without a gas cartridge, it packs enough punch to fasten softwood and hardwood species.
The M12 18 Gauge Compact Brad Nailer is much the same but in a smaller format. Brad nails provide more temporary fastening power than a finish nailer, but for framing jobs that will also be glued or even screwed together in a follow-up step, this new tool may also play a prominent role in DIY work. The M12 brad nailer also fires 700 nails on a single batter pack and weighs just 4.6 pounds, including the typical 2.0 battery.
Digital Angle Gauge
For any DIYer that's fiddled mercilessly with the precision on their table saw or miter station, an angle gauge is a massive work simplifier. The digital readout makes finding the exact angle you need to cut a breeze and will take the anxiety out of making an incorrect cut even after knocking the slider back and forth in a million tiny little adjustments. A digital angle gauge tool is a small addition to the workshop, but it makes an outsized difference in nearly every task.
Milwaukee's new Digital Angle Gauge features an auto-rotating display alongside an angle assist arrow that points in the direction of the nearest 90-degree angle. These integrated functions make dialing in precision cut angles fast and effective. The gauge offers real-time measurements rather than delayed readings, and it includes a zero function that allows you to change your saw angle and then return to the previous measurement without issue.
Wobble Extension Set
Socket sets are yet another crucial piece of equipment that stands tall in a garage, toolbox, or shed. DIYers everywhere rely on socket sets to reach into tight recesses and tighten or remove bolts to replace components or complete rebuilding tasks. But a traditional socket set isn't up to every task. There will come a time in every DIYer's journey when the standard ratchet just can't reach far enough or twist hard enough in a unique problem space. Milwaukee's Wobble Extension Sets (¼-inch drive, ⅜-inch drive, and ½-inch drive) can make the difference. Adding up to 11 degrees of wobbling movement to the socket's reach, these extenders are long enough and add key flexibility to get into even the tightest spaces to drive a nut and release (or reattach) an important component.
The ½-inch drive set features three wobble extensions (10-inch, 5-inch, and 3-inch shafts) while the other two offer four pieces including a 12-inch extension alongside their own three extension shafts (down to 2 inches in the ¼-inch drive set and 3 inches in the ⅜-inch drive set). The extra length makes a massive difference, and the wobble feature improves versatility tremendously to open up a wealth of fastening and removal capabilities.
MX Fuel Portable Battery Extension
For serious DIYers, the most field-hardened tools are crucial additions. The MX Fuel range is designed for the most demanding users, and many of the tools in the lineup are built specifically for concrete construction and demolition purposes. However, heavy tool usage comes at a cost. Operators are constantly lugging around massive, heavy equipment. The MX Fuel Portable Battery Extension takes some of the weight off a tool user's arms and transitions it to the ground or shoulder-carried back strap.
An 8-foot tether provides more than enough reach in many applications, allowing tool users to set the hefty battery pack on the ground and work without its weight hindering job performance. It's compatible with all of Milwaukee's MX Fuel tools in the lineup, making for a fantastic function-boosting addition to a busy DIYer's schedule of improvements in every aspect of the home renovation landscape. This was part of the range of Milwaukee power tools for your garage and yard announced at the most recent Milwaukee Pipeline event.
M18 Overhead Rotary Hammer with dust extraction feature
An SDS Drill or Rotary Hammer Drill is a true warrior in the tool shed of any highly mobile DIYer. They can perform routine demolition work and drill seamlessly through even the hardest material. A rotary hammer drill will be particularly useful for DIYers who often find their projects involving masonry rather than drywall or timber.
Milwaukee's newest addition to the SDS space includes an integrated dust extraction kit to make overhead work more streamlined and all drilling quite a bit cleaner. The M18 Fuel Overhead Rotary Hammer features this dust collection add-on and also moves the side handle down toward the tool body's rear extreme for better control and posture maintenance throughout the drilling application—particularly when used above the operator's head. This makes it a workhorse tool for those who often drill through heavy mediums and deal with the physical demands of the work as a result. Added in is the Autostop Kickback Protection feature that makes drilling safer and easier. The Rotary Hammer improves on a variety of functional areas in the class of drilling, making for a revolutionized experience for anyone familiar with heavy demolition work or concrete drilling and fastening.
M18 Fuel 6.5-Inch Circular Saw
A circular saw is one of the most important tools a handy home maintainer can bring into their toolbox. These cutting tools provide the means of chopping timber in straight lines, and their power far exceeds that of a hand saw or their smaller cousins: The jigsaw. As is to be expected, Milwaukee manufactures excellent circular saws, and the newest model has only gotten better.
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 6.5-inch Circular Saw improves on performance in all aspects. The saw delivers 20% more power output and a 40% increase in cut speed, making for a highly valuable jobsite cutting tool. The blade spins at 6,000 RPM, and won't lose its high speeds even under the load of a cut. When paired with an XC6.0 battery (in the M18 platform), the saw can perform 300 cuts on a single charge, equating to a full day of work for even the most demanding DIYer. The body is rounded out with a belt hook that lends itself to creating a mobile cutting tool that can be hoisted up and thrown around while cutting rafters or suspended between measurements while performing ground-based sawing. There's also a metal-oriented variant, part of a range of Milwaukee power tools for metal working.
Bolt Cooling Skull Cap
For DIYers working outside in the heat (or up in an attic, for that matter), cooling gear is as essential as the right fastening and cutting tools. Milwaukee's Bolt Cooling Skull Cap provides the perfect balance between light and easy wear and a potent heat-reducing solution that can keep you going strong throughout your project.
Part of a range of Milwaukee tools for staying cool on the job site, this wearable is activated by water, so a healthy dose of sweat will force it to kick in. But users can also run the sweatband under water for 30 seconds to absorb a full dose of cooling energy. The skull cap is moisture-wicking and can provide up to 4 hours of cooling power either alone or paired with a helmet for protection while working with heavy equipment or in dangerous spaces. Another new tool that should feature highly among homes and job spaces dominated by heat is the brand's M18 Brushless Fan. The 18-inch fan pairs up with a standard M18 battery for mobile cooling and can make even the hottest work area bearable. Whether you're climbing around in a stuffy attic or working outside, these two new Milwaukee tools are great options for keeping cool and comfortable.
M18 Fuel ½-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring
Milwaukee calls its newest High Torque Impact Wrench "the most power-dense impact wrench in its class." The impact wrench is a potent bolt turner that goes above and beyond the turning torque of a standard impact driver. These power tools are built to render even the most stubborn nuts turning again, whereas impact drivers focus their energy on turning screws.
The impact wrench delivers up to 1,200 ft-lbs of fastening torque and 1,600 ft-lbs of removal turning power. Measuring 7.6 inches long, the tool is great for use in tight spaces where a hand tool just won't cut it. This impact wrench utilizes four drive modes, including an Auto Shut-Off function in the fourth mode. This feature delivers just 50 ft-lbs of torque to mimic a hand-tightening action and cuts out when the force required rises above this threshold. In reverse mode, bolt removal control provides full power and then reduces speeds once the bolt is loose to control the remainder of its removal.
M18 Dual Slope Rotary Laser Level Kit
For the most hardcore home fixers, a laser level kit is perhaps the pinnacle of DIY functionality. Spirit levels are common among homeowners of all persuasions, but a laser level takes the job of finding a perfectly straight line across a wall or floor to an entirely new height. The rotary laser level introduces an element of precision that simply isn't possible with a standard square, level, or plum bob.
Milwaukee's new M18 Red Exterior Dual Slope Rotary Laser Level Kit (with receiver and remote) is the Bentley of laser level technology. It's a hard-wearing rotary laser feature that can withstand a 5 foot drop and a 6.5-foot tripod tip over without issue. The unit is resistant to interference from strobe light effects and other common issues, and the detection unit can read the laser at diameter distances of up to 4,000 feet. It can adjust slope remotely and is the perfect compliment to any serious DIYer looking to dial in the most precise measurements for an immaculate project finish.