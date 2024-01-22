These New Milwaukee Tools Products Will Help Keep You Cool On The Job Site
When you're working on a job site or in a shop, safety is one of the most important factors to keep in mind for those who work with you and yourself. Part of the safety protocol is ensuring your body doesn't become overheated when working in the sun or a warm environment. Drinking plenty of fluids and staying cool can help you avoid overheating. With that being said, Milwaukee is coming out with cooling products to help keep you cool on the job site.
It's important to note that as of January 2024, the tools mentioned in this article are still on pre-order through various websites that carry the Milwaukee brand. This means that there are no reviews as of yet. However, Milwaukee is a popular tool brand known for its excellent service and top-rated power tools. No date has been stated by Milwaukee yet, but hopefully, the products listed below will be out in time to use during the upcoming warmer months.
Cooling PVA Towel
Are you looking for a cooling component that can be used just about anywhere? Milwaukee has the Cooling PVA Towel that can hang around your neck or anywhere else you see fit. All you have to do is soak it in water for 30 seconds, wring out the excess water, and use it until it dries up where you can repeat the process as many times as needed. You can get nearly four hours of cooling time, though if you have it in direct sunlight, it may be a little less. It is also machine washable and can block UV rays with a 50+ UPF rating.
You can preorder this cooling towel at either Acme Tools or Tool Nut. On both websites, it costs $10 for one towel or $80 for a pack of 10 if you need more or are buying them for a team of workers. Between the two websites, they state that these products are scheduled to ship between February 29 and March 15 — however, those dates are subject to change.
BOLT Safety Helmet Cooling Liner
Cooling technology has become so innovative that now you can stick affordable inserts into the items you are already and get hours of cool relief. Milwaukee's BOLT Safety Helmet Cooling Liner has microfiber technology that can absorb water and keep your head for up to four hours. You can pre-order this liner at Acme Tools for the price of $18. According to the website, it's expected to ship around March 15, but that date is subject to change.
This liner works the same way as Milwaukee's Microfiber Cooling Towel. Just drench it in water for up to 30 seconds and wring out the excess. It's also part of the BOLT accessory system, which means it's made to fit perfectly inside the Bolt Safety Helmet, another useful Milwaukee product. The liner will attach to a helmet's suspension with a hook and loop and be easy to remove for another soak. However, because it's still listed as coming soon, it's unsure if it will fit as well in other helmets.
BOLT Cooling Skull Cap
What about an all-surrounding cap that you can place on your head without worrying about it slipping off or removing itself from a helmet? Milwaukee's BOLT Cooling Skull Cap is made of the same microfiber material as the cooling towel and cooling liner, but it fits on your head like a hat. You can purchase this cooling cap on ToolNut for the cool price of $13. The website states that the shipping day is around February 29, 2024.
All you need to do beforehand is soak it in water and wring out the excess. After placing it on, you can put on any hard hat or helmet over it without a problem. This cooling cap is compatible with Milwaukee's BOLT safety hard hats and helmets, but that doesn't mean you can't use them with other types of hats or even by itself. Whether you're wearing a bicycle helmet or a baseball hat, this cap is sure to keep you cool.
M18 Brushless 18 Inch Fan
Sometimes, all you need to cool yourself down is a high-quality fan, especially at an indoor job site or in a shop. The forthcoming Milwaukee M18 Brushless 18 Inch Fan could be a great addition to any job site to help keep workers cooled off. You can find this fan on pre-order at Acme Tools for $250.
The air circulation has over a 50-foot reach and a 13.5 MPH air speed. Additionally, it has a 360-degree head rotation, so you can maneuver it to point in any direction you need. Best of all, you can run the fan using any Milwaukee M18 Redlithium battery or the power cable that comes with it. One trick you could do with this fan to help cool down a room even quicker is hanging a wet towel near the fan because the evaporating water will help draw heat away from the air. Essentially, the air being pushed around the room will be a bit cooler, which would feel nice on any warm workday.