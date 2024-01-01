5 Useful Milwaukee Products That Aren't Power Tools

A construction jobsite is very much a living thing: There are all kinds of people coming and going at any given second, and each of those people can be toting around any number of tools and accessories, both to do their jobs and to make their jobs easier. In an effort to cover as many of those little niches as possible, major hardware brands offer all kinds of odds and ends, well beyond the usual power tools you'd expect.

The Milwaukee hardware brand, for example, offers more than a few drilling, driving, and cutting implements, but in addition to that, it has a variety of handy doodads on offer. Even if you're not a construction worker, these gadgets could prove to be useful in a variety of situations, from working around your house to relaxing by the lake. All of these products are available at your local Home Depot, where they've received high praise from those who have bought them.