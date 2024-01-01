5 Useful Milwaukee Products That Aren't Power Tools
A construction jobsite is very much a living thing: There are all kinds of people coming and going at any given second, and each of those people can be toting around any number of tools and accessories, both to do their jobs and to make their jobs easier. In an effort to cover as many of those little niches as possible, major hardware brands offer all kinds of odds and ends, well beyond the usual power tools you'd expect.
The Milwaukee hardware brand, for example, offers more than a few drilling, driving, and cutting implements, but in addition to that, it has a variety of handy doodads on offer. Even if you're not a construction worker, these gadgets could prove to be useful in a variety of situations, from working around your house to relaxing by the lake. All of these products are available at your local Home Depot, where they've received high praise from those who have bought them.
M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless AXIS Blue Heated Quilted Vest
Whether you're at a jobsite or just taking out the trash, being outside while it's freezing out is pretty miserable. Yes, you can put on a coat, but a thick winter coat can severely limit your mobility, which is no good when you're performing physical tasks. What you need is a heating solution that will give you the warm vibes you need without severely limiting your range of movement.
Milwaukee's AXIS Heated Vest packs 12 volts of heating energy into a humble vest. Beneath the vest's unassuming exterior lies an array of carbon fiber heating elements designed to deliver fast, comforting warmth to your entire torso. The vest is powered by one of Milwaukee's M12 battery packs, which you can stash in either a front or back pocket. The vest itself is made up of Milwaukee's proprietary Ripstop polyester fabric, which is not just tearproof, but wind- and water-resistant.
With a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Home Depot, users enjoy the pleasant warmth of this vest combined with its general durability in the face of the winter elements. One user noted that, while on the low setting, the vest was able to keep the heat flowing for eight hours straight.
BOLT Type 2 Class C Vented Safety Helmet
A sturdy, reliable helmet is the most important thing for anyone moving through an active construction site. You never know when someone is going to drop their lunchbox from ten stories up, and at that height, someone could definitely get hurt from an impact. Even outside construction sites, it's good to have a helmet on hand for those times you need to climb high spots on your house or when hiking across dangerous terrain.
If you're in the market for a helmet, try the BOLT Type 2 Safety Helmet from Milwaukee. As a type 2, class C piece of safety gear, this helmet is officially rated safe against sudden impacts and piercings from flying objects. Don't worry, though, because safety doesn't have to be uncomfortable — this helmet features a comfy padded suspension, plus a five-point adjustable buckle to get your ideal fit. The internal sweat band and liner are both antimicrobial and sweat-wicking to keep you clean while working, and both are also machine-washable.
With a 4.8 out of 5 rating, Home Depot customers have praised both the resilience and comfort of this helmet, offering reliable protection with a lower, more ergonomic profile. Several users have praised the helmet's built-in accessory slots, which are good for carrying things like markers and headlamps.
M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Bluetooth/AM/FM Jobsite Radio
Whether you're hard at work on the job or just chilling in the backyard, it can be kind of boring to do either in complete silence. A little music can liven things up, though depending where you are, it might not be safe to rely on a phone or a traditional radio. You don't want your radio getting squished by a dropped brick, and you don't want to drop your phone in a lake. Instead, you need a music player with a little muscle behind it.
Milwaukee's Cordless Jobsite Radio is a sturdy, long-lasting package designed to give your tunes a little more modularity. The hanging mount at the top lets you suspend the radio from just about any hook or perch, while the radio itself includes a set of full-range speakers and tweeters to give you crystal-clear sound. The radio has a built-in AM/FM tuner, but you can also sync up a Bluetooth device to it from up to 100 ft. away. As an added bonus, the radio features a 2.1A USB device charging port.
With a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Home Depot, users love this radio's high-quality sound and rugged body. One user noted that even after using the radio for an entire day, it had only drained through half of its M12 2ah battery pack.
M18 18-Volt 1250 Lumens Lithium-Ion Cordless Search Light
If you're working late at a jobsite, you need to have a reliable source of bright light that you can safely and easily carry around with you. Back at home, it's also important to keep a light of similar power available in your kitchen in case of a sudden power outage or similar emergency. Either way, Milwaukee's got a powerful portable flashlight that'll brighten up your evening.
Milwaukee's Lithium-Ion Cordless Search Light packs a mighty 1,250 lumens of illumination into a modest 4.7-inch body. Using Milwaukee's proprietary TRUEVIEW High Definition Output technology, the light beam's clean, neutral, white light illuminates up to 730 yards away. The light features four modes for various uses: Spot, Flood, Spot/Flood, and Strobe. The LED bulbs are rated for a lifetime of usage, with Milwaukee's personal guarantee that they'll never need to be replaced, while the body has an IP54 rating for both water- and dust-resistance.
With a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Home Depot, customers enjoy this light's solid construction and powerful illumination. One user took it with them on a 1.5-hour nighttime hike, and the beam held up the entire time without dimming or flickering, with plenty of juice still left in the battery pack afterward.
Packout black 30 oz. tumbler
It doesn't matter if you work with your hands or a keyboard, the world's workday can't start without that first cup of coffee. Depending on your line of work, though, it may not be advisable to go carrying around an uncovered mug of piping hot coffee, especially first thing in the morning when everyone's still drowsy and uncoordinated. This is why the gods of caffeine invented sealable tumblers, and why Milwaukee made a tumbler designed to stand up to the elements.
Milwaukee's Packout Tumbler can store up to 30 oz. of your favorite beverage, with its insulated construction ensuring that it stays either hot or cold all day. The lid slides on with a magnetic seal, ensuring it won't come loose when you don't want it to, while the spout pops open nice and easily. The cool part is that the bottom of this tumbler is compatible with Milwaukee's Packout storage system. Just stick the tumbler onto a Packout storage panel and twist, and it'll be firmly locked in place.
With a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Home Depot, multiple users have praised this tumbler's ability to keep their drinks nice and warm through an entire eight-hour work day. Not only that, but several users have said that the tumbler was able to keep a stash of ice cubes frozen for over 24 hours straight.