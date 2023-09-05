Logitech's New Pro Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Are About What's Missing

Logitech has been making professional-grade products targeting e-sports enthusiasts for a while now. Marketed under the Logitech G Pro series, they stand out from the rest of the lineup thanks to their no-compromise performance, comfort, and reliability. The company also claims that each product from the G Pro series is designed to the exact needs and requirements of the world's top e-sports enthusiasts.

For its 2023 product refresh, Logitech has come up with two products: Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse. Along with these items, the company also showcased its second-gen G ProX2 Lightspeed Gaming headset, which was officially announced a couple of weeks ago and is due to go on sale soon. While two of the products announced today (the mouse and the headset) are second-generation models, the keyboard is an entirely new product and is the first wireless TKL keyboard in the G series lineup.

Logitech claims to have worked with notable e-sports teams and individual players to ensure that these new products meet the stringent standards expected out of a competition-ready product.