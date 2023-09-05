Logitech's New Pro Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Are About What's Missing
Logitech has been making professional-grade products targeting e-sports enthusiasts for a while now. Marketed under the Logitech G Pro series, they stand out from the rest of the lineup thanks to their no-compromise performance, comfort, and reliability. The company also claims that each product from the G Pro series is designed to the exact needs and requirements of the world's top e-sports enthusiasts.
For its 2023 product refresh, Logitech has come up with two products: Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse. Along with these items, the company also showcased its second-gen G ProX2 Lightspeed Gaming headset, which was officially announced a couple of weeks ago and is due to go on sale soon. While two of the products announced today (the mouse and the headset) are second-generation models, the keyboard is an entirely new product and is the first wireless TKL keyboard in the G series lineup.
Logitech claims to have worked with notable e-sports teams and individual players to ensure that these new products meet the stringent standards expected out of a competition-ready product.
Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard
At first glance, the new Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard closely resembles the company's existing G Pro X wired mechanical keyboard. However, where it differs is that the product is wireless, supports programmable keys, and has RGB lighting with Lightsync support. There is also an easily visible volume roller at the top right edge. Other enthusiast-grade features of the keyboard include game mode control, dual-shot PBT keycaps, and the option to select either Bluetooth and USB connectivity options. Wired connection is enabled via a USB-C to USB-A cable, which comes included with the keyboard.
The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard features an internal rechargeable battery that claims a battery-life of 50 hours, and the wireless range is good for up to 10 meters. The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard is portable enough to be easily carried around and comes with its own carry case. Logitech offers this keyboard in three different variations: Tactile Switches (GX Brown), Linear Switches (GX Red), and Clicky Switches (GX Blue).
Logitech G Pro X SuperLight 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse
The Logitech G Pro X SuperLight 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse succeeds its predecessor from 2020 and comes with a bunch of upgrades. The major upgrades this time include a brand new HERO 2 sensor that claims to offer unflinching tracking performance even when the mouse is in a less-than-ideal position (e.g. lifted or in a tilted position). The sensor can also track movement at over 500 inches per second and offers a best-in-class frame rate of 25 khZ.
For advanced users, there is the option to customize the sensor in terms of DPI steps with individual X and Y-axis sensitivity configurations. In addition to this, users also get a three-step lift-off selection that lets them specify how the mouse responds to different playing styles. The mouse offers users five programmable buttons that will allow gamers customize even the most minor aspects of the mouse, thereby enabling peak performance at all times.
With all settings saved natively within the mouse, users are not required to add additional custom software, making the mouse easily customizable and competition-ready at all times. Despite its extensive features list, the Logitech G Pro X SuperLight 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse weighs just 60g, and claims a 70+ hour battery life.
In addition to launching these two products, Logitech confirmed the general availability of its Pro X2 Lightspeed gaming headset across the U.S. and select markets worldwide. As for pricing, while the PRO X TKL gaming keyboard will set users back by $199), the Pro X SuperLight 2 gaming mouse has been priced at $159. The Pro X2 gaming headset is the most expensive product in this lineup, at $249.