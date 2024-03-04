Every Vehicle That Qualifies For The Full EV Tax Credit In 2024

The EV Tax Credit is both enticing and confusing at the same time. The government didn't make understanding the credit any easier with its new rules that went into effect on January 1st, 2024. The new rules restrict what cars are eligible for the tax credit based on battery sourcing and total MSRP. In addition, the regulations restrict buyers' eligibility based on their income. It's worth trying to get if you're buying an EV or plug-in hybrid, though, because buyers can transfer the tax credit to their respective dealership for an immediate $7,500 discount on the price of their vehicle if they qualify for the entire tax credit. That said, it can be a bit scary because if you take the tax credit and don't qualify, you'll have to pay it back when you file your taxes the following year.

Currently, the IRS restrictions for qualifying for the tax credit state that single filers can not exceed $150,000 of income. Head of household filers may not exceed $225,000, and jointly-filing married couples may not exceed $300,000. In addition, when shopping for used vehicles, those restrictions are $75,000, $112,500, and $150,000, respectively. Of course, the best thing to do is ensure you're qualified with your dealer. With that in mind, here are all the vehicles that currently qualify for the full $7,500 credit.