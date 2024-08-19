10 Of The Most Successful Models In BMW History

Since its founding in 1916, BMW has transcended from being a mere enterprise into a household name. A lot of this, as with any business, is due to the success of its products.

When it comes to product models, the German multinational motor vehicle manufacturer has had some hits and misses over the years. However, history has shown that its hits have far surpassed its misses.

What makes a car model successful is much more than the obvious market demand and sales figures. Like any product, a car is created and manufactured to solve a problem as well as outperform competitors, and oftentimes, this will translate into healthy demand and sales figures. Solutions could range from increased performance to enhanced comfort, and improved technology.

The 10 cars on this list were selected based on their renowned capacity to solve the problems they were aimed at. They were also selected based on industry recognition, customer satisfaction, and historical significance.