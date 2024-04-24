BMW i4 And 4 Series Gran Coupe Serve Up Laser-Lit Taillights, Upgraded Engines

Barely four months after BMW unveiled the updated variants of its 4 Series Coupe and the 4 Series convertible models, the company is dishing out the same treatment to the ICE-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe models as well as the all-electric i4 lineup as promised. The German luxury carmaker has unveiled the face-lifted variants of both these models — the 2025 i4 and 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe — just one day before their first public showcase at the Auto China show in Beijing.

As relatively fresh models, this latest update can be best described as a minor facelift, with most of the changes centered around fine tuning the interiors of the cars, while also sprucing up the overall exterior look. That said, there are minor engine and powertrain updates to some of the models, as well. If you are familiar with the exterior design changes to the recently updated 4 Series Coupe and convertible models, you have also (almost) seen the 2025 i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe models. Both these cars will go into production by July 2024 at BMW's home plant in Munich, Germany, the company confirmed.