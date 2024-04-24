BMW i4 And 4 Series Gran Coupe Serve Up Laser-Lit Taillights, Upgraded Engines
Barely four months after BMW unveiled the updated variants of its 4 Series Coupe and the 4 Series convertible models, the company is dishing out the same treatment to the ICE-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe models as well as the all-electric i4 lineup as promised. The German luxury carmaker has unveiled the face-lifted variants of both these models — the 2025 i4 and 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe — just one day before their first public showcase at the Auto China show in Beijing.
As relatively fresh models, this latest update can be best described as a minor facelift, with most of the changes centered around fine tuning the interiors of the cars, while also sprucing up the overall exterior look. That said, there are minor engine and powertrain updates to some of the models, as well. If you are familiar with the exterior design changes to the recently updated 4 Series Coupe and convertible models, you have also (almost) seen the 2025 i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe models. Both these cars will go into production by July 2024 at BMW's home plant in Munich, Germany, the company confirmed.
Laser-accented taillights are finally here
One of the most talked about design updates to the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible models launched back in January were the cool looking laser taillights these models came with. As it turns out, the 2025 i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe models are getting this design update — along with the redesigned boomerang-shaped headlight modules that seem to have garnered a fan-following of their own. These headlight modules feature functional upgrades, too, with both the high and low beam throw being generated from a single LED module. Another interesting new addition is what BMW calls a "Welcome Light Animation," which is generated when the driver and the car key come within 10 feet of a parked vehicle.
Other noticeable design updates to both these cars include changes to the often-maligned BMW kidney grille, which now features matte chrome-colored surrounds. In the case of the i4 models, such as the BMW i4 M50 we reviewed last year, the grille now has a fully enclosed upper section right above a high-gloss surface in black that features a matte-silver honeycomb pattern. The ICE-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe models feature air intakes with a mesh structure. On the higher end i4 M50 xDrive and M440i models, BMW also offers Full LED headlights.
Other noteworthy changes include a refreshed selection of paint options, including Cape York Green metallic and Vegas Red metallic. BMW also offers the i4 with a wide range of alloy wheel designs. On the higher-end models, BMW also offers new 20-inch Aero bi-color wheels.
Changes to the engines
Don't expect major engine updates with BMW's new offerings — in the case of the i4 models, there are virtually no changes on this front. This means that the 2025 model will be offered in the same configurations as the existing 2024 models, which include the i4 eDrive35 (282 hp, 252 to 276-mile range), i4 eDrive40 (335 hp, 283 to 301-mile range), and the i4 xDrive40 (396 hp, 279 to 307-mile range).
As far as the ICE options go, we start with the 4 Series 430i Gran Coupe models, which retain the same 2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine as the 2024 models. This engine makes 255 horsepower and generates 295 pound-feet of torque. The more powerful M440i and M440i xDrive models get a slight power bump, with the total system output now reaching 386 hp (as opposed to 382 hp on the 2024 models) and 398 pound-feet of torque.
These cars also retain the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, which lets the M440i Gran Coupe do 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. With the xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the 0-60 mph time goes down to just 4.3 seconds.
Everything else that matters
A main focus for BMW with these new cars was to reduce the number of buttons and controls inside the dashboard. The company claims to have achieved this with a lot of the cars' features now controlled by the touchscreen interface or even by voice command. BMW has also made changes to the steering wheel, with the company using a two-spoke design sporting a polygonal rim and illuminated multifunction buttons on the standard models. With the optional M SportPackage, buyers can get a leather-clad steering wheel in a three-spoke design. This package is offered as standard on the higher-end i4 M50 xDrive and M440i models. As for the seats, both these models feature sports seats in perforated Sensatec. The automaker also offers buyers a Vernasca leather trim with decorative quilting in five color options.
As for technological upgrades, both the cars feature the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8.5, which features the intuitive QuickSelect feature that claims to let users access various features of the car with ease. The system also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and comes with a voice-activated Intelligent Personal Assistant. Other noteworthy features include the BMW Maps Navigation System, personalization options powered by the BMW ID and My BMW app, and seamless connectivity, thanks to support for eSIMs, thereby also enabling 5G connectivity.