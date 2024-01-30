2025 BMW 4 Series Unleashes An Electric Power Boost
The new 2025 BMW 4-series is coming closer to a reality, and BMW has divulged more details closer to its launch this March. The most important bit of information is the introduction of a 48-volt mild hybrid system on both the four-cylinder and inline-six powered models.
BMW says that the 48-volt system allows the car to be a little more responsive and efficient, as well as boosting the horsepower slightly. The 2-liter four cylinder engines in 430i models generate 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 3-liter inline-six in M440i cars puts out 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, but the 48-volt system can add a further 11 horsepower — for a maximum of 386 horsepower — and for more than 10 seconds at a time, thanks to a new KSG (crankshaft starter generator).
The new 4-Series is available as both a coupe and convertible. Prices, beginning with the 430i Coupe, start at $50,700. Add in BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system and the price raises to $52,700. The convertible 430i starts at $58,700. Rounding out the four-cylinder models, the 430i xDrive convertible will set you back $60,700.
If you opt for the inline-six, the M440i starts at $64,250, the xDrive variant carries an MSRP of $66,250. Going for the drop top M440i carries a price tag of $72,250, with the xDrive M440i convertible priced at $74,250.
The newest Beamer
On the outside, the Beamer features entirely new LED headlights, as well as new paint colors including "Vegas Red" metallic and "Cape York Green" metallic. Additionally, you get the choice between two new 19-inch wheel designs.
The inside greets you with a redesigned steering wheel and climate controls that can be adjusted through either a touch screen, or voice commands through BMW's iDrive 8.5 infotainment and control operating system. Plus, you get standard interior ambient lighting, which is a nice touch.
Optionally, you can outfit your BMW with some carbon-fiber pieces with the M Carbon Exterior Package. It includes carbon-fiber reinforced plastic mirror caps, and inserts for air intakes. For the M440i, you also get a spoiler for an extra dash of BMW's classic M-branded sportiness. That said, BMW has not announced what the more sporty 2025 BMW M4 will entail.
Through the My BMW App, 2025 4-Series owners can do all the normal things like lock and unlock their car, but they can also take a peek through the cars onboard camera through Remote View (provided the 4-series you have is equipped with that option).