2025 BMW 4 Series Unleashes An Electric Power Boost

The new 2025 BMW 4-series is coming closer to a reality, and BMW has divulged more details closer to its launch this March. The most important bit of information is the introduction of a 48-volt mild hybrid system on both the four-cylinder and inline-six powered models.

BMW says that the 48-volt system allows the car to be a little more responsive and efficient, as well as boosting the horsepower slightly. The 2-liter four cylinder engines in 430i models generate 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 3-liter inline-six in M440i cars puts out 375 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, but the 48-volt system can add a further 11 horsepower — for a maximum of 386 horsepower — and for more than 10 seconds at a time, thanks to a new KSG (crankshaft starter generator).

The new 4-Series is available as both a coupe and convertible. Prices, beginning with the 430i Coupe, start at $50,700. Add in BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system and the price raises to $52,700. The convertible 430i starts at $58,700. Rounding out the four-cylinder models, the 430i xDrive convertible will set you back $60,700.

If you opt for the inline-six, the M440i starts at $64,250, the xDrive variant carries an MSRP of $66,250. Going for the drop top M440i carries a price tag of $72,250, with the xDrive M440i convertible priced at $74,250.