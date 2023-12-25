A Quick Guide To The BMW 328i Engine: What You Need To Know

Introduced to the market in 1975, the BMW 3 Series is the German automaker's most prolific lineup throughout the years. As the successor to the impactful 02 model, the 3 Series raised the bar for what a sports luxury compact car can deliver right off the bat and has been the benchmark for other competitors ever since.

Throughout seven generations of the 3 Series, BMW offered a wide range of variants with different body styles and powertrains. One of the most iconic models of the 3 Series, the 328i, first entered the market in 1995, a few years after the introduction of the third generation of the lineup.

Since its debut, the 328i stood its ground as an icon of high-end sports luxury with a rear-wheel drive configuration. Later on, BMW introduced AWD as an upgrade for later models. But, arguably, the most significant aspect of the 328i is the powertrain. While delivering impressive horsepower and torque to the tarmac, these engines had their fair share of troubles and headaches here and there.