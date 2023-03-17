Are BMWs Reliable? Here's What You Should Know

When it comes to motor vehicles, there are few stereotypes more pervasive than that of "German engineering." It's rather amusing considering hardcore car people generally live under the assumption that German vehicles need to be babied a little more than their Japanese counterparts. BMW is one such German manufacturer that seems to have a bit of a history when it comes to reliability, if posts on social media sites like Reddit are to be believed.

While BMW has a long history of vehicle production, and many of its models come with three or four-year maintenance plans when sold new, meaning evaluating reliability is going to be a mixed bag at best. A perfect example of this is BMW topping reliability reports in recent years, but falling short when it comes to the older models in its lineup.

Older cars in the BMW lineup can vary drastically in reliability, with higher costs of maintenance, more frequent unscheduled maintenance, and more frequent severe issues than other manufacturers for certain models. How does BMW's reliability stack up, and does it sacrifice reliability in the name of pure driving pleasure?