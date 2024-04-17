2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium Review: The Price Of Heritage, Before It Becomes History

Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a visceral experience, even in a straight line. The grunt of the 486 horsepower Coyote 5.0L V8 engine under the hood happily pushes you into the seat, and the feeling of manually rowing through gears in a rear-wheel-drivel V8 car is something that every enthusiast should experience. If you're handy with a gear knob and your left foot, few things in this world release a burst of serotonin the way a well-timed V8 downshift does.

Fortunately, if you're not quite up to snuff on getting that downshift timing just right yourself, the car will rev match–one of the improvements modern manuals have benefitted from–for you. Let's be honest, though: the challenge of getting those good noises out on your own is a blast in its own right.

All that said, only driving the 2024 Ford Mustang GT in a straight line should be an outright criminal offense. Sure, that's what a lot of Mustangs are destined to do. Whether they actually make it to a drag strip, it's safe to assume a healthy margin of Mustang owners aren't going to venture to any tight mountain roads or road courses. Straight-line performance is, after all, in the Mustang's blood. However, folks like Carroll Shelby firmly cemented dynamic handling and circuit racing in the Mustang's heritage, too. Mustang drivers may have forgotten it, but the engineers at Ford did not.