2024 Ford Mustang GT Premium Review: The Price Of Heritage, Before It Becomes History
60 years ago, Ford shook the auto industry by not only deciding to unveil their new model early in the calendar year, but also by introducing a car that would change attainable performac forever. The 1965 Ford Mustang, known unofficially as the 1964 "and a half" Mustang for early models, set a new standard that would then birth the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. It's hard to comprehend that the Mustang has been around long enough to pre-date monumental moments in history like the Moon landing. These days, it's the last one standing amidst the now-discontinued Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro. The last of the affordable V8 two-door dying breed, if you will.
Timely for the 60th anniversary of the birth of the Mustang, Ford brought us the seventh-generation Mustang for the 2024 model year. Lucky for us, Ford was kind enough to lend us a 2024 Ford Mustang GT tricked out with the Performance Package, a glorious six-speed manual transmission, and a set of grippy Pirelli P Zero tires to get the full experience.
Paying homage to heritage
Driving the 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a visceral experience, even in a straight line. The grunt of the 486 horsepower Coyote 5.0L V8 engine under the hood happily pushes you into the seat, and the feeling of manually rowing through gears in a rear-wheel-drivel V8 car is something that every enthusiast should experience. If you're handy with a gear knob and your left foot, few things in this world release a burst of serotonin the way a well-timed V8 downshift does.
Fortunately, if you're not quite up to snuff on getting that downshift timing just right yourself, the car will rev match–one of the improvements modern manuals have benefitted from–for you. Let's be honest, though: the challenge of getting those good noises out on your own is a blast in its own right.
All that said, only driving the 2024 Ford Mustang GT in a straight line should be an outright criminal offense. Sure, that's what a lot of Mustangs are destined to do. Whether they actually make it to a drag strip, it's safe to assume a healthy margin of Mustang owners aren't going to venture to any tight mountain roads or road courses. Straight-line performance is, after all, in the Mustang's blood. However, folks like Carroll Shelby firmly cemented dynamic handling and circuit racing in the Mustang's heritage, too. Mustang drivers may have forgotten it, but the engineers at Ford did not.
True sports car handling
The 2024 Mustang, like the outgoing S550 (previous generation) models, has independent rear suspension (IRS) rather than the solid axle setup you'll find in older iterations. Prior to the S550, the only Mustang ever to come with IRS was the Cobra in the early 2000s. This is appropriate, considering the original Cobra name was born courtesy of Mr. Shelby, who wasn't afraid to take corners at speed. All of this is to say that the IRS system in the 2024 Ford Mustang makes it an absolute monster in the turns.
In my quest to properly exercise the engineering that went into the new Mustang, I took it up to a nearby mountain pass with plenty of windy roads. With corners spanning high-speed sweeping turns to tight first-gear hairpins, it's a great place to drive a car built to handle like a champion. It was immediately apparent that this car is right at home in the bends.
With the steering in "Sport" or "Track" mode, it's almost unbelievable how precisely the almighty V8 pony dives into the apex of corners and happily accelerates out. No doubt, the limited-slip differential included in the Performance Package makes a big difference on corner exit. Combining the LSD with the Pirelli P Zeros and a windy road is a surefire way to put a smile on your face.
Flexibility in the driving dynamics
One of the most useful features of the handling and performance options in the 2024 Mustang GT is the ability to adjust the steering feel independent of the driving mode. If you want the steering response of track mode while driving in normal mode, for example, you're more than welcome to make that selection. In addition, using the track steering feel while driving in sport mode retains the car's traction control system and adds a bit of a safety net during spirited driving. Let's be honest; we've all seen a Mustang driver or two that could have benefitted from a little help from traction control.
In addition to the LSD, the Performance Package also includes an electronic handbrake with drift mode that allows users to momentarily lock the rear tires to maintain a slide. It's an awesome feature, but one can only imagine how that could go wrong for certain Mustang owners.
Then there's Drag Racing mode. That's best combined with line lock for epic burnouts (to warm up the tires, of course; who would abuse such a feature?) and adjustable launch control that allows users to select what RPM it holds the engine at. This allows you to refine and perfect your launch at an individual level.
Comfortable interior and solid daily usability
Not everyone can afford to buy a car solely for weekend fun. While a Mustang might not be the optimal daily driver for all climates, it's definitely an option. The 2024 Mustang GT has a slippery driving mode that worked phenomenally in the pouring rain that, honestly, was stirring up quite a bit of P Zero worry. Ultimately, though, the combination of slippery mode, traction control, and some prudent driving revealed that the Mustang does just fine in the wet, even if you'll be perpetually conscious of requiring all three.
Otherwise, the Mustang GT makes a solid case for being the sole ride in your garage. The seats are plenty comfortable, the sound system is good, and the trunk is far more roomy than you might ever have imagined. In addition, the manual transmission model has a reasonably soft clutch pedal feel that ultimately makes for a sports car that's surprisingly easy to live with, day-to-day. There is, however, one downside.
As one might expect, daily driving a 486 horsepower V8-powered coupe doesn't net the most comforting fuel efficiency figures. The EPA says a manual 2024 Mustang GT sees up to 23 mpg highway and 14 mpg city. After my week with the car, it was reading about 19 mpg. I did, however, put a lot of highway miles on it. Of course, nobody goes into a V8 Mustang expecting to save at the pump.
Infotainment and technology
I quickly developed a love/hate relationship with the Mustang's infotainment system. Being susceptible to gimmicks and a fan of classic Mustangs, I immediately fell in love with the option to emulate a Foxbody Mustang's gauge cluster. In addition, the touchscreen is remarkably responsive and functional. There are a couple of drawbacks, though.
For one, the climate control system (including the heated/ventilated seats and the heated steering wheel) is entirely controlled via the touchscreen. The thought of a faulty screen stopping you from using AC or defrosting your windshield is unfortunate; while unlikely, Ford's UI also probably means taking your eyes off the road to make adjustments.
Then there's smartphone projection, and when using the car's wireless Android Auto support it would occasionally start lagging and, in a handful of cases, disconnect altogether. The only solution I found was to stop the car, shut it off, exit, close the door, and restart it for a full reset of the infotainment system to get the connection back.
Not exactly convenient, and annoying given how well-loaded the new Mustang is with technology. There's wireless phone charging pad and two USB ports: Ford opted for a single USB-A and a single USB-C, which will either please you with its flexibility or annoy you with its one foot in the past.
2024 Ford Mustang GT Verdict
The biggest complaint I could muster about this Mustang is the price tag. The GT Premium Fastback has a starting price of $46,480, which doesn't sound too bad. Spec'd to match the one in this review, though, the price quickly stacks up to $57,405. While the Premium model isn't necessarily a must-have, I certainly would say the GT Performance Package is. Stepping down to the standard GT Fastback brings a starting price of $41,960. So, a more affordable way to get the same remarkable driving experience exists.
That aside, the phrase "remarkable driving experience" almost feels like an understatement. Whether you're putting it through its paces through the corners, or simply cruising the coastline or city streets, it's seldom anything but enjoyable. Moreover, with the seemingly impending doom of the V8 engine as we know it, it truly feels like a gift that Ford still brings a classic rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered two-door with a manual transmission to the table.
For that reason alone, car enthusiasts should be grateful. So, while the price may be a bit higher than one might like, you might want to pull the trigger while you still can. Who knows how many more years of the iconic V8 Ford Mustang we have in the chamber?