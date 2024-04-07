5 Ways Driving Stick Shift Transmissions Has Been Made Easier With Modern Cars

Saving the manual transmission needn't mean staying stuck in the past, and car companies promising engagement above all else have dug deep to pair performance with the sort of involvement only three pedals can deliver. Long gone are the days when sports cars with manual gearboxes were faster than their automatic counterparts. Those who want the fastest lap times know that modern, high-performance automatic transmissions can shift gears far faster than a human might.

What's perfect for track days isn't necessarily what's best for enthusiasts, however, and there's more to enjoying life from behind the wheel than robotic efficiency. By adding some clever tech to the old-school stick, automakers have figured out how to please purists while also making manual transmission cars easier than ever to live with.

Whether your lingering memory of manuals is the old clunker you learned to drive in, finicky sports cars that seem determined to embarrass you at every stop light, or just a process that seems more hassle than its worth, the latest breed of stick shifts could come as a revelation.