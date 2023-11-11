How Toyota's Fake Manual Transmission For EVs Works

Tim Stevens of Ars Technica had the chance to drive a Lexus EV with the faux manual transmission designed by Toyota engineer Isami Yoichiro, who holds the patent for the system.

The six-speed spring-loaded shifter is reportedly similar to the one found in the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, which come with traditional manual transmissions.

The three pedals and shifter in the Lexus EV are also somewhat close to the consoles that have been popular with racing simulator enthusiasts for years. Despite the lack of linkage to any real gears, Stevens felt a visceral connection to the car he drove on Toyota's Tokyo test track.

Stevens even managed to intentionally stall the car by dropping the clutch abruptly, although he wrote that "absolutely nothing physically happened within the car. The lurch, the dying of the engine sound, and the red flashing of the gear indicator all came down to software. It's all simulated, all fake, but it made me laugh just the same."

Stevens also noted that the car responded to less-than skillful driving techniques. "When I clumsily downshifted," he wrote, "the car bucked when I came off the clutch. When I rev-matched, everything was more smooth."

