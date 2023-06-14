Toyota's New EVs Will Offer A Simulated Manual Transmission, And They Might Even Stall
If you're someone who likes to drive a stick but has been thinking of switching over to an electric vehicle, then Toyota's new EVs might be right up your alley. Starting in 2026, the Japanese automaker will be including simulated manual gearboxes in its EVs, merging old-school manual driving with the future of electric cars. The company's announcement to bring faux manual transmissions to its cars came from Takero Kato, president of Toyota's BEV Factory division, who said Toyota plans to bring drivers of its EVs a "Wow!" experience.
The artificial manual transmission will include multiple features to help give the illusion that drivers are controlling an internal combustion engine with a clutch, including gear shift and engine sound effects. Surprisingly, the ability to stall the car, which many stick drivers know all too well, was said to be included as well, though a Toyota spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the feature may not be included in the final production model.
Journalists were able to try out the interesting concept back in December after Toyota had filed a patent for the technology. For the demo, the artificial manual system was built into a Lexus UX 300e.
Toyota announced other innovations to its EVs as well
The presentation by Toyota BEV Factory president, Takero Kato, included more than just details on a simulated manual transmission. Kato covered everything from advancements in the production lines that build Toyota's EVs to software improvements to make the cars smarter and more efficient. Perhaps most notably, Kato discussed an improved battery for Toyota's electric cars that could give them an impressive range of 1000 km (roughly 621 miles). As the U.S. government and auto industry continue transitioning from cars powered by fossil fuels, Toyota is clearly invested in its commitment to producing electric vehicles and announced a target of selling 1.5 million units by 2026 and an additional two million by 2030.
Toyota isn't the only manufacturer ramping up its EV production. It's not even the only company that believes EV drivers might miss the feel of a clutch. Other automakers, including Dodge and Hyundai, also plan to introduce simulated manual transmissions to their EVs. Swedish company Koenigsegg developed a nine-speed, seven-clutch gearbox that can mimic a six-speed transmission. It's unclear if these faux systems will also include the ability to stall — drivers may have to wait until 2026, when they let go of their fake clutch too quickly, before finding out.