Toyota's New EVs Will Offer A Simulated Manual Transmission, And They Might Even Stall

If you're someone who likes to drive a stick but has been thinking of switching over to an electric vehicle, then Toyota's new EVs might be right up your alley. Starting in 2026, the Japanese automaker will be including simulated manual gearboxes in its EVs, merging old-school manual driving with the future of electric cars. The company's announcement to bring faux manual transmissions to its cars came from Takero Kato, president of Toyota's BEV Factory division, who said Toyota plans to bring drivers of its EVs a "Wow!" experience.

The artificial manual transmission will include multiple features to help give the illusion that drivers are controlling an internal combustion engine with a clutch, including gear shift and engine sound effects. Surprisingly, the ability to stall the car, which many stick drivers know all too well, was said to be included as well, though a Toyota spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the feature may not be included in the final production model.

Journalists were able to try out the interesting concept back in December after Toyota had filed a patent for the technology. For the demo, the artificial manual system was built into a Lexus UX 300e.