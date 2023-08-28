2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Fun And Affordable, But Is It Fast Enough?

It is 7:00 a.m., I am unshowered, and my grin is probably wider than the tires on the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. There's no question that pointing the little convertible's nose away from suburbia and out in search of lesser-traveled backroads is a good idea. The best idea, actually, even if you only have 20 or 30 minutes to spare.

In the time it takes for many larger, more potent, more expensive, more serious sports cars to warm up, the dinky Mazda has already skittered around a handful of corners like a giddy puppy. When you're seated low down, what feels like scant inches from the asphalt and gravel, the MX-5 always feels faster than it actually is.

Snackable fun, the Miata represents, sandwiched in between adult responsibilities like desk jobs and emptying the dishwasher. A day out in mountain twisties would be sublime, but Mazda's roadster isn't so greedy as to monopolize your time. The very factors that make it so affordable — moderate power and tried-and-tested engineering — also make it entertaining without demanding driving at the limit.