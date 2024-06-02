Every 2024 Ford Bronco Trim Level And What They Offer
Big, bold, and full of nostalgia, the revived Ford Bronco burst onto the scene in 2021 as a stylish and capable resurrection of an old name plate with everything a modern owner could want. It can take on anything the outdoors can throw at it, and do it with panache. The revived Bronco has lots of available tech, the option for two or four-door configurations, soft top or hard top availability, and a manual transmission available for purists. Shoppers got a real-deal competitor to the Jeep Wrangler, and one that offered a wide variety of choices in terms of equipment.
Over the last three years, the Bronco has continued to offer much of the same appeal. It still offers a wide array of available equipment, and to make things even more appealing, there are throwback trims with a big dose of retro styling. Of course, there are still the hardcore off-road models — trims with winches, big tires, and extra suspension goodies, and they're all lined up beside each other for a broadly appealing SUV. But which trim fits your needs best?
There are nine trim levels total for the 2024 Bronco: Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Everglades, Wildtrak, Heritage Edition, Heritage Limited Edition, and Raptor. They all vary in equipment and capabilities, and the cheapest one is nearly $50,000 less than the most expensive model. Somewhere in the lineup, though, there might be a Bronco that's right for you.
Big Bend
The Big Bend is the base trim level for the 2024 Bronco. It starts at $39,630 (plus $1,895 destination fee) for the two-door model, and $40,370 (plus destination) for the four-door model. A hard top is standard on two-door models and a soft-top is standard on four-doors. Like all Broncos, it comes with four-wheel drive, and it can be flat-towed behind an RV if you're committed to some long-distance adventures.
The Big Bend is powered by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed manual transmission (a 10-speed automatic is optional). With regular fuel, the 2.3-liter engine puts out 275 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. With premium fuel, those numbers go up to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet. Features like LED headlights, hill descent control, and hill start assist are standard on the Big Bend, along with 17-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tires.
Inside, the Big Bend gets vinyl upholstery, a 12-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a seven-speaker stereo. Both the driver and front passenger seat are manually adjustable and the rear seat is 60/40 split-folding. The Big Bend trim isn't exactly bare bones, but it isn't full of luxury amenities either.
Black Diamond and Badlands
Right above the Big Bend in the Bronco hierarchy is the Black Diamond trim level. It starts at $43,440 (plus destination) for the two-door model and just like the Big Bend — there's a $740 premium to get four doors instead of two. On top of the Big Bend's equipment, the Black Diamond adds skid plates, rock rails, a powder coated steel front bumper, and a terrain management system with seven selectable drive modes (compared to the Big Bend's six).
The Badlands trim essentially builds off the Black Diamond's standard equipment and adds even more off-road capability. The Badlands starts at $50,095 (plus destination) for two-door models, and $51,385 (plus destination) for four-door models. For that big price increase, it gets upgraded suspension with Bilstein Position Sensitive Dampers (PSD), electronic-locking front and rear axles, and a disconnecting front stabilizer bar. That's a lot of hardware for the money, but you don't get much in the way of additional creature comforts between the two models.
Optional on both the Black Diamond and the Badlands is a 2.7-liter V6 engine. Like the standard 2.3-liter engine, the V6 offers two power ratings. On standard fuel it produces 315 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. With premium fuel, power numbers go up to 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. The 2.7-liter engine is only available with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Outer Banks and Wildtrak
The Outer Banks trim level also builds off the standard Big Bend trim level, but instead of off-road equipment, it adds some upscale materials in the cabin and some additional tech. The Outer Banks is only available in a four-door configuration and it starts at $47,190 (plus destination). It gets 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded LED headlights and taillights, body-colored fender flares and door handles, and powder-coated side steps. On the inside you get leather and vinyl upholstery, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, and remote start. The Outer Banks also gets rear parking sensors, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, and a lane-keep assist system.
Next up, the Wildtrak builds on the Outer Banks trim level by adding a bit of off-road equipment back into the mix. The Wildtrak starts at $60,225 (plus destination) for the two-door model, and $60,765 (plus destination) for the four-door model. The Wildtrak comes standard with the 2.7-liter V6, along with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, Fox shocks with internal bypass dampers, an upgraded steering rack and tie-rod ends, a steel front bumper with fog lights, and some interior auxiliary switches that can be connected to accessories like a winch or a light bar. The Wildtrak also gets electronic locking front and rear axles.
Everglades
The Everglades trim is a bit of an in-between option. In the Bronco lineup, it's priced above the Badlands and below the Wildtrak, starting at $55,520 (plus destination), and it's only available in the four-door configuration. The Everglades trim builds on the standard equipment from the Black Diamond, but it comes exclusively with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and the 10-speed automatic transmission. There's no option to upgrade to the 2.7-liter engine, so power-hungry off-roaders might steer clear of this trim.
Like the Wildtrak, the Everglades trim gets serious off-roading gear like 35-inch mud-terrain tires, locking differentials, and lifted suspension. But there are some unique features on the Everglades worth noting — stuff like a WARN front winch and a factory-installed intake snorkel. The winch is a great tool for trail recovery (of your own vehicle or someone else's) and the snorkel — along with extended vents for the axles, transfer case, and transmission — gives the Bronco a water fording depth of 36.4 inches.
Heritage and Heritage Limited Edition
Heritage and Heritage Limited Edition Broncos are the peak of retro styling. The standard Heritage trim starts at $48,555 (plus destination) for the two-door model, and $49,475 (plus destination) for the four-door model. The Heritage gets most of the standard equipment from the Outer Banks trim level, plus unique styling cues like a white painted hardtop, a white grille, white wheels, plaid cloth upholstery, and white accents throughout the cabin. The Heritage also gets 35-inch mud-terrain tires, locking differentials, and Bilstien suspension, so all that style is still in a capable package. There are some special throw-back body colors available for the Heritage too, including Robin's Egg Blue and Race Red.
The Heritage Limited Edition has the same classic look with a white top, white grille, and white interior accents, but it is significantly more expensive. Two-door models start at $69,685 (plus destination), and four-door models start at $71,105 (plus destination). What do you get for that extra cash? While the standard Heritage model gets the 2.3-liter engine, the Heritage Limited Edition gets the 2.7-liter V6.
On top of that, it adds most of the equipment from the Badlands trim along with unique 17-inch "dog-dish" style wheels, perforated plaid leather upholstery, a 10-speaker B&O stereo, a heated steering wheel, a wireless phone charging pad, and adaptive cruise control. And of course, there are retro-inspired paint colors like Peak Blue and Yellowstone.
Raptor
More off-road capable and more expensive than any other Bronco in the lineup, the Bronco Raptor is as hardcore as they come. Only available in a four-door configuration, the Bronco Raptor starts at $90,035 (plus destination). The Bronco Raptor is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. The 3.0-liter V6 is paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Bronco Raptor comes with all the off-road goodies, including the locking differentials, a disconnecting front sway bar, skid plates, 37-inch all-terrain tires, a heavy-duty modular front bumper with Rigid fog lights, a 360-degree camera that can be operated while traversing trails, uniquely tuned Fox shocks, and Ford Performance control arms that allow for 14 inches of rear suspension travel, and 13 inches of front suspension travel.
Inside, the Raptor is relatively well-equipped, much like the Heritage Limited Edition, with a heated steering wheel, B&O 10-speaker stereo sound, and driver aids like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. Unfortunately, it's missing the leather upholstery and power-adjustable front seats. Few vehicles can match the Bronco Raptor for off-road excitement and capability, but it comes at a steep price.