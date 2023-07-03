The Ford Bronco Everglades' Winch Is One Of Its Most Unique Features

The Ford Bronco is already quite the rugged overlanding machine from the factory. That said, owners still need to add a few things here and there from the aftermarket to make their big horse the stallion of their dreams, including a winch to get themselves and/or others out of trouble off the beaten trail. Those who opted to take the Bronco Everglades trim package while waiting for their 2022 Bronco to hit the production line, though, didn't need to go out and buy a winch, since the Everglades already has one from Warn mounted on its sturdy stamped steel front bumper.

Most winches available on the market, including the majority of those from Warn, utilize aircraft-grade steel cables to assist with rescues and removing debris from the trail. Such cables are cheap to produce and require little maintenance on and off the trail, not to mention offer great strength for pulling the heaviest objects. However, steel cables do have their drawbacks, beginning with their heavier weight and tendency to develop kinks and burrs over time.