8 Used Audi Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

The Volkswagen Group acquired in 1965 the Audi line of automobiles, eventually positioning it as the luxury model arm of the company. VW gained the first production Audi since WWII, the Audi 72, and followed it up with the first Audi developed under the VW umbrella, the 1968 Audi 100. Audi entered the American market in 1970, but it would be another decade before the marque received widespread recognition in that market and accompanying success. In 1980, Audi introduced its revolutionary Quattro all-wheel-drive system, proving itself to be a company capable of delivering state-of-the-art technology and high performance.

A continued effort to expand its presence and raise its stature led Audi to be well-established as a luxury automaker by the 1990s, followed by global expansion and a concerted effort to become synonymous with European luxury. This has left buyers with a wide range of Audis to choose from on the used market. Prices can vary wildly depending on the age and upkeep of a particular model, although some limited-edition cars continue to appreciate.

Regardless of price, Audi's sophistication can lead to expensive repairs. Complicated engines and transmission further exacerbate repairs with high labor times leading to high labor charges. Furthermore, select Audi models came from the factory riddled with defects, and Audi specialists often charge more than your local repair shop. Therefore, if you are considering a nice used Audi, you ought to avoid these models to avoid a serious case of buyer's remorse.

